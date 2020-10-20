VNDLY Announces Chief Technology Officer, Promotes Three to Vice President Positions

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNDLY, a leading extended workforce solutions technology provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chuck Mobley to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The company has also promoted three directors. John Adkins now serves as Vice President of Product and Engineering, Stephen Fedor is Vice President of Professional Services, and Tom Ringenbach is Vice President of Operations.

Chuck was VNDLY's first employee, brought on by the company's founders to establish a team of engineers to develop was is quickly becoming the non-employee labor industry's leading modern, cloud-based vendor management (VMS) platform. His experience building other technologies, may in e-commerce, have successfully served 50 million US households. Now, as the company's first CTO, Chuck continues to lead VNDLY's innovation.

"I'm honored to lead VNDLY's technology efforts, as we continue to meet our goal of being the world's most client-centric enterprise software company. Our development team is using their deep expertise in e-commerce to build an easy-to-use product that evolves with our clients' changing needs," he said. "And, by building native integrations, we speed clients along their digital transformation journeys while reducing their technical debt."

The new Vice President roles indicate an even stronger commitment to client success and employee satisfaction. The product and engineering team will expand to include product management, UX design, and quality control. Professional Services will now include implementations, customer success, and product support. Operations will cover finance, all aspects of IT and security, facilities management, global expansion, and employee satisfaction.

"I am so excited to share this news with our clients, suppliers, and industry partners. VNDLY is poised for even greater growth now that we have expanded our leadership team to include such talented, committed people," said Shashank Saxena, VNDLY's CEO and co-founder. "And with Chuck as our first CTO, we will continue to innovate and lead the industry. He is a trusted colleague and friend who I am fortunate to have as part of the VNDLY family."

About VNDLY

Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their contingent workforces. Using its SaaS work management system, companies can manage the entire non-employee engagement lifecycle from talent acquisition to training to payment and offboarding. The company serves as the ERP system of record for multiple Fortune 500 companies to manage their entire contingent and non-employee workforce on a single platform. VNDLY is a cloud-native platform that helps simplify the implementation, integration, and change management aspects compared to legacy vendor management solutions. The VNDLY platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work (SOW) management, independent contractor (IC) compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, please visit www.VNDLY.com.

