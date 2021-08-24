VNDLY Completes Workday Certified Integration

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNDLY, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Access software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. VNDLY provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with VNDLY's Workforce Connector.

Workday HCM is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. The integration between Workday and VNDLY is aimed at helping mutual customers achieve total workforce visibility for both their employee and contingent workforces. This Workday-native API-based integration allows joint customers of VNDLY and Workday, such as Fifth Third Bank, First Financial Bank, and Pacific Life, to improve compliance, reduce costs, and mitigate risk.

"We're very proud of what we've managed to achieve with Workday," said Shashank Saxena, co-founder and CEO, VNDLY. "We went into this partnership knowing we could provide a huge value to customers. Whether it's better compliance, cost-savings, or improved processes, the value that this integration brings to our joint Workday customers is exciting for us. This partnership with Workday, one of the most prominent finance and HR software enterprises in the business, helps further our relationships with our customers."

Joint customers of VNDLY and Workday that are currently using the integration have praised the ease-of-use and streamlined processes.

"Prior to using the integration between Workday and VNDLY, our team had a manual process that involved generating reports, transmitting data to VNDLY, and waiting for them to be uploaded. While we could have used a standard file delivery integration, we were thrilled to be able to leverage VNDLY's Workforce Connector to seamlessly integrate VNDLY with Workday," said Joe Hoskins, director HR systems & operations at First Financial Bank. "Through the integration, we can pull data directly from Workday into VNDLY to keep everything in sync. This not only provides us with more efficient system administration experience, but also a seamless experience for our hiring managers who have access to the correct data in both systems."

In addition to eliminating duplicate processes, the integration between VNDLY and Workday provides joint customers with greater workforce visibility, reduced deployment times, and better risk management.

"With the Workday and VNDLY integration, I can get full workforce visibility to attract, retain and manage the best possible contingent workforce," said Melissa Stegman, Fifth Third Bank. "The integration enabled my team to take weeks and months off deployment timelines, maintain the integrity of our data and create the flexibility to accommodate changing business needs."

"The integration between Workday and VNDLY has saved significant time and has improved data integrity by eliminating manual data entry," said Danielle Gray, Pacific Life. "Additionally, it has improved our risk management by allowing for the seamless transition of contractors."

More information on VNDLY's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About VNDLY

Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their extended workforces. Our modern, cloud-based platform and pre-built API integrations allow us to create and support technology ecosystems while fostering digital transformations. Our clients, including Fortune 500 companies, benefit from VNDLY's configurable interface that allows changes to program management as quickly as the market demands. Our platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work management, independent contractor compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.VNDLY.com .

