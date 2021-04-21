VNDLY Named a Leader by Everest Group in 2021 Vendor Management System (VMS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment

CINCINNATI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNDLY, a premier provider of cloud-based vendor management technology founded in 2017, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's highly-respected annual technology report, the Vendor Management System (VMS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, which is part of their larger Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) research program.

The report evaluates 18 VMS providers on market impact and overarching vision and capabilities, grouping companies into Aspirant, Major Contender and Leader. Market impact elements assessed included size and diversity of client base, revenue growth, and value delivered. Vision and capability looks at corporate and client vision and strategy, core and emerging functionalities/capabilities, delivery and support, and user experience. VNDLY excelled in all categories, receiving high scores for value delivered.

"VNDLY, despite being one of the newer entrants in this space, has already made its presence felt by disrupting the competitive landscape," according to Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "It continues to grow at a rapid pace on the back of its extremely intuitive user interface and innovative next-generation features. Its focus on end-to-end contingent workforce management and addressing oft-ignored client pain points, such as data migration and integrations, propelled its positioning as a Leader in the VMS space."

VNDLY was recognized for its vision and strategy, along with offerings including mobile browser support, efficient bulk document loading for hiring managers, robust data migration, pre-built Workday APIs and custom API capabilities, and self-service custom reporting options. "Inclusion as a Leader in this year's report bolsters our rapidly-evolving reputation for providing best-in-class technology, making VNDLY stand out among our larger, more tenured competitors," said Shashank Saxena, VNDLY's co-founder and CEO. "We believe that the need for easy-to-use, adaptive global extended workforce management technology will continue to increase rapidly. We're committed to continuing our customer-centric approach to offering the best VMS solution possible."

About VNDLY

Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their extended workforces. Our modern, cloud-based platform and pre-built API integrations allow us to create and support technology ecosystems while fostering digital transformations. Our clients, including Fortune 500 companies, benefit from VNDLY's configurable interface that allows changes to program management as quickly as the market demands. Our platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work management, independent contractor compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.VNDLY.com.

