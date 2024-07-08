VNET Announces Certain Updates Regarding the Refinancing of the Founder's Personal Loan

BEIJING, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced the refinancing of the margin loan facility provided by Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited (the "Bold Ally Loan") to Mr. Josh Sheng Chen ("Mr. Chen"), Founder, Co-Chairperson and interim Chief Executive Officer of VNET. The Bold Ally Loan was procured by Mr. Chen in or around August 2021 to finance his purchase of 17,140,898 Class A ordinary shares from another significant shareholder at the time, and was secured by the ordinary shares beneficially owned by Mr. Chen in the Company.

With reference to the Amendment No. 8 to the Schedule 13D filing dated July 8, 2024 filed by Mr. Chen (the "Schedule 13D Amendment"), Mr. Chen and various entities wholly owned by him (the "Corporate Obligors") have settled all of their obligations under the Bold Ally Loan. The settlement was funded using proceeds generated from the issuance of a promissory note (the "Note") to Shining Rich Holdings Limited and the existing cash reserves of Mr. Chen.

As a result of the settlement of the Bold Ally Loan, the collateral for the Bold Ally Loan has been released in full pursuant to a deed of undertaking as disclosed in the Schedule 13D Amendment, and Mr. Chen has restored his beneficial ownership interest in 33,628,926 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, the ownership of which was previously transferred to Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited.

The Note is secured by 68,373,133 Class A ordinary shares and 27,757,992 Class B ordinary shares beneficially owned by Mr. Chen and the Corporate Obligors, representing in the aggregate approximately 6.00% of the issued and outstanding share capital and 18.41% of the total voting power in the Company as of the date of the Schedule 13D Amendment.

Mr. Chen and the Corporate Obligors have also made various undertakings with respect to the shares of the Company. These undertakings include procuring the Company not to issue or grant, in any financial year, equity securities (including rights to acquire shares) representing 5% or more of the total issued and outstanding capital of the Company (on a fully-diluted basis) to any person, including Mr. Chen and the Corporate Obligors themselves, subject to exceptions. Details of such undertakings are set forth in the Schedule 13D Amendment.

Considering the voting power owned by Mr. Chen, his veto rights over certain corporate actions through his beneficial ownership of 60,000 class C ordinary shares and his executive powers as co-Chairperson and interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Chen holds significant power to direct or influence the management and policies of the Company as a controlling person.

