VNET Inks Strategic Partnership with Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited

News provided by

VNET Group, Inc.

28 Dec, 2023, 05:55 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited ("SDHG," 00412.HK), an important overseas investment and financing as well as emerging industrial holding platform of Shandong Hi-Speed Group.

Pursuant to the Agreement, SDHG and VNET will leverage their respective resources and strengths to develop renewable energy projects in northern China. This partnership aims to jointly build low-carbon, secure and highly-efficient renewable energy system, aligning with the national strategy "East Data, West Computing." Furthermore, both parties will join hands to build innovative computing power network infrastructures encompassing data center, cloud computing and big data to promote the low-carbon and high-quality development of IDC services.

"We're confident of the synergy that SDHG and VNET are going to create through the partnership," said Mr. Josh Sheng Chen, Founder and Executive Chairman of VNET. "As VNET continues to execute its growth strategy and capitalize on the booming digital economy, the partnership with SDHG will help us to gain a wealth of resources in the infrastructure and renewable energy space. We look forward to collaborating with SDHG in a variety of green energy initiatives to advance toward our carbon neutrality targets and meet surging demand for supercomputing and digital transformation across a broader swath of society."

Jianbiao Zhu, Executive Director of SDHG, commented, "We are excited to explore more synergies with VNET to capture the evolving demand driven by AI, leveraging our strength in traditional infrastructure and VNET's capability in new infrastructure backed with its high-power density deployments. As VNET's largest strategic investor, SDHG is pleased to work with Josh and the management team, and leverage its domestic and overseas resources to support the ongoing expansion of VNET's core IDC business to scale up business for a sustainable growth."

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

About Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited

As a company listed in HKEX, Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited ("SDHG") is an important overseas investment and financing as well as emerging industrial holding platform of Shandong Hi-Speed Group. Adhering to the concept of "conduct compliance prudentially, develop steadily and healthily" and leveraging on the unique advantages of Hong Kong international financial center in terms of market, financing, and talents, SDHG is committed to becoming an excellent industrial investment group with a foothold in Hong Kong, an international perspective and connection between domestic and overseas markets for achieving effective integration of resources.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's liquidity conditions; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: ir@vnet.com

SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.

Also from this source

VNET Announces the Completion of US$299 Million Strategic Investment from Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited and the Repurchase Right Notification for 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China,...

VNET Hosts US-China Green Energy Council at Taicang Data Center Campus, Showcases Renewable Energy Development

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.