VNET INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In VNET To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

News provided by

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

11 Jan, 2024, 13:30 ET

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in VNET stock or options between April 8, 2022 and February 15, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/VNET.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against VNET Group, Inc. ("VNET" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VNET) and reminds investors of the February 26, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Continue Reading
Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)
Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that GenTao was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on the Facility Agreement; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Defendant Sheng Chen's significant ownership stake in VNET; (3) that, to restore Defendant Sheng Chen's voting interest in VNET, the Company would issue newly created shares to Defendant Sheng Chen, diluting investors' interest; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

In August 2021, VNET's co-founder, Josh Sheng Chen, and his companies entered into a $50.25 million margin loan facility with Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited ("Bold Ally"), pledging all of his shares in GenTao Capital Limited ("GenTao") and certain companies as collateral (the "Facility Agreement"). Sheng Chen, GenTao, and their affiliates beneficially owned approximately 78.52 million VNET shares.

On February 13, 2023, before the market opened, Bold Ally announced it would exercise its rights under the Facility Agreement following a default by GenTao and was entitled to 48,515,634 Class A ordinary shares (in the form of 8,085,939 American depositary shares, or "ADSs" or "shares") and 27,757,992 Class B ordinary shares of the Company.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.20, or 3.2% on February 13, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company's share price continued to decline by $1.09, or 17.8%, over the next consecutive trading session to close at $5.02 per share on February 14, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 15, 2023, before the market opened, VNET disclosed that the board of directors had approved and authorized the issuance of up to 555,000 newly created Class D ordinary shares to the Executive Chairman of the Board, and that these shares would be granted a 500-to-1 vote per share power. The Company stated this measure was required in order to "protect the Company's interests and continued stability."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.10, or 2%, to close at $4.92 per share on February 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding VNET's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Also from this source

EXPENSIFY INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Expensify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

EXPENSIFY INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Expensify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Expensify, Inc. ("Expensify" or the...
ON SEMICONDUCTOR INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

ON SEMICONDUCTOR INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against ON Semiconductor Corporation ("ON...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.