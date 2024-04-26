VNET Publishes 2023 Environment, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "2023 ESG Report"), detailing the Company's 2023 endeavors and progress in sustainability, green business practices, ethical governance, digital empowerment, and social responsibility.

"ESG is a life-long journey, and I am proud of the foundation VNET has built since inception to support our sustainable development," said Josh Sheng Chen, Founder, Co-chairperson and interim Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "In 2023, we continued to execute our "SHIELD" (Social, Human, Innovation, Environment, Leadership, Development) sustainability system and achieved various goals across occupational health and safety, information security and customer services. Our outstanding ESG performance once again earned us broad recognition and top ratings from globally-leading ESG rating agencies. Moving forward, we will remain dedicated to integrating ESG best practices company-wide, advancing the coordinated development of the green economy and the digital economy, driving sustainability and creating value for our stakeholders and our society."

Key highlights from VNET's 2023 ESG Report:

The Report outlines VNET's next 25-year entrepreneurial mission and goal: bring green direct-current electricity from data centers to millions of households.

The average annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) was 1.29 at VNET's data centers with stabilized operations in 2023.

Participated in multi-region green power trading and purchased about 56.90 million kWh of green power in 2023.

Obtained 10 green data center certifications in total.

Achieved zero major IDC operational disruptions and network outages.

Achieved 100% coverage of information security training for employees.

Co-built the "AGI Hub" with DINGHAO DH3.

Passed Anti-bribery Management Systems (ISO 37001) certification.

Increased the percentage of female employees in management positions to 31%.

ESG rating update: (i) Received an "A" rating from MSCI for the second consecutive year, the highest ranking awarded to date in China's Internet Service & Infrastructure industry; (ii) Scored 53 in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, ranking the highest among China's IT Services industry and in the top 11% in the industry globally; (iii) Awarded a "B" rating on the 2023 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, surpassing 94% of participants from China .

To view the full 2023 ESG Report, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.vnet.com/ or access the report at https://www.vnet.com/en/esg.html.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

