VNET Publishes 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced it has published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "2025 ESG Report"). This is VNET's sixth ESG report, highlighting the Company's 2025 initiatives and achievements in environmental practices, intelligent empowerment, ethical governance, and social responsibility.

"ESG remains central to our approach to business innovation, contributing to our operational excellence and sustainable, high-quality growth," said Josh Sheng Chen, Founder, Executive Chairperson and Interim Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "In 2025, we launched our Hyperscale 2.0 framework based on green energy and advanced our 'SHIELD' (Society, Human, Innovation, Environment, Leadership, Development) 2.0 sustainability system, delivering measurable progress toward our ESG goals. As we continue to navigate rapid technology development and industry transformation, we will deepen our commitment to sustainability, strengthening our investments in intelligent infrastructure and green data center operations to create sustainable, long-term value for both our stakeholders."

2025 ESG Report Highlights:

Total energy from renewable sources reached 1,253,719 MWh, accounting for 36% of total resources utilized by VNET in 2025, compared with 18% in 2024.

The average annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) was 1.24 at VNET's data centers with stabilized operations in 2025, improving from 1.27 in 2024.

VNET officially launched its Hyperscale 2.0 framework in 2025, leveraging direct green power connection, large-scale energy integration and smart power dispatch to power the intelligent computing era.

VNET issued the first green holding-type real estate asset-backed security in China's IDC industry in 2025, with an offering size of RMB860 million, a breakthrough in green finance and asset securitization innovation.

VNET secured its first three-year sustainability-linked loan in 2025, raising a total of RMB650 million.

VNET's integrated source-grid-load-storage project at its Ulanqab IDC Campus was added to the National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) list of green and low-carbon demonstration projects in 2025.

VNET maintained Information Technology Service Management System (ISO/IEC 20000) and Information Security Management System (ISO/IEC 27001) certifications, covering all business lines.

Nationwide customer satisfaction rate maintained a high level at 99.6%.

Maintained 100% coverage of anti-corruption training for directors and employees.

Female employees accounted for 26% of VNET's total workforce, and the percentage of female employees in management positions was 31%.

Ongoing recognition from global leading ESG rating institutions: (i) Scored record high of 73 in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, ranking among the top 7% of the IT Services industry globally, and earning inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the second consecutive year; (ii) Awarded a "B" rating on the 2025 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, with nine out of 16 categories achieving A-grade recognition; (iii) Received a "low risk" ESG Risk Rating from Sustainalytics.

To view the full 2025 ESG Report, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.vnet.com/ or access the report directly at https://www.vnet.com/en/esg.html.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's liquidity conditions; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu

Tel: +86 10 8456 2121

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.