VNET Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"2024 is off to a promising start thanks to continued strong execution of our dual-core, high-quality development strategy during the first quarter," said Josh Sheng Chen, Founder, Co-chairperson and interim Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "Our IDC business gained momentum as we won bids from new and existing customers and captured increasing AI-driven demand from a wide variety of industries. Notably, we secured a new order from one of our esteemed existing clients for approximately 15MW, scheduled to be completed within 2024. For our wholesale IDC business, capacity in service reached 332MW as of the end of the first quarter with the utilization rate increasing to 71.0%. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our reliable IDC services, high power density deployment capabilities, and loyal and expanding customer base to drive quality growth while advancing the development of China's digital economy."

Qiyu Wang, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "We kicked off 2024 with solid first quarter results. Our total revenues for the first quarter increased by 5.1% year-over-year to RMB1.9 billion, driven by the 59.1% year-over-year increase in wholesale revenues. As we move through 2024, our focus will remain on high-quality growth and seizing market opportunities arising from the AI boom, while delivering sustainable, long-term value to our stakeholders."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 5.1% to RMB1.90 billion ( US$262.9 million ) from RMB1.81 billion in the same period of 2023. Net revenues from the IDC business [1] increased by 5.2% to RMB1.28 billion ( US$177.9 million ) from RMB1.22 billion in the same period of 2023. Net revenues from the wholesale IDC business ("wholesale revenues") increased by 59.1% to RMB361.0 million ( US$50.0 million ) from RMB226.9 million in the same period of 2023. Net revenues from the retail IDC business ("retail revenues") decreased by 7.1% to RMB923.7 million ( US$127.9 million ) from RMB994.8 million in the same period of 2023. Net revenues from the non-IDC business [2] increased by 5.0% to RMB613.5 million ( US$85.0 million ) from RMB584.1 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) from in the same period of 2023. Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 1.5% to RMB765.5 million ( US$106.0 million ) from RMB754.3 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 40.3%, compared with 41.8% in the same period of 2023.

( ) from in the same period of 2023. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 40.3%, compared with 41.8% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) decreased by 2.9% to RMB539.8 million ( US$74.8 million ) from RMB556.2 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 28.4%, compared with 30.8% in the same period of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Wholesale IDC Business[3]

Capacity in service was 332MW as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 332MW as of December 31, 2023 , and 224MW as of March 31, 2023 . Capacity under construction was 139MW as of March 31, 2024 .

, compared with 332MW as of , and 224MW as of . Capacity under construction was 139MW as of . Capacity utilized by customers reached 236MW as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 219MW as of December 31, 2023 , and 116MW as of March 31, 2023 . The sequential increase during the first quarter of 2024 was 17MW, which was mainly contributed by N-OR06, N-HB03 and E-JS03 data centers.

, compared with 219MW as of , and 116MW as of . The sequential increase during the first quarter of 2024 was 17MW, which was mainly contributed by N-OR06, N-HB03 and E-JS03 data centers. Utilization rate [4] of wholesale capacity was 71.0% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 65.8% as of December 31, 2023 , and 51.7% as of March 31, 2023 . Utilization rate of mature wholesale capacity [5] was 94.6% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 95.0% as of December 31, 2023 , and 96.0% as of March 31, 2023 . Utilization rate of ramp-up wholesale capacity [6] was 33.6% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 19.7% as of December 31, 2023 , and 25.8% as of March 31, 2023 .

of wholesale capacity was 71.0% as of , compared with 65.8% as of , and 51.7% as of . Total capacity committed [7] was 326MW as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 326MW as of December 31, 2023 , and 180MW as of March 31, 2023 .

was 326MW as of , compared with 326MW as of , and 180MW as of . Commitment rate [8] for capacity in service was 98.1% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 98.1% as of December 31, 2023 and 80.0% as of March 31, 2023 .

for capacity in service was 98.1% as of , compared with 98.1% as of and 80.0% as of . Total capacity pre-committed[9] was 104MW and pre-commitment rate[10] for capacity under construction was 74.5% as of March 31, 2024 .

Retail IDC Business[11]

Capacity in service was 52,068 cabinets as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 52,233 cabinets as of December 31, 2023 , and 54,105 cabinets as of March 31, 2023 .

, compared with 52,233 cabinets as of , and 54,105 cabinets as of . Capacity utilized by customers reached 33,312 cabinets as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 33,450 cabinets as of December 31, 2023 , and 33,671 cabinets as of March 31, 2023 .

, compared with 33,450 cabinets as of , and 33,671 cabinets as of . Utilization rate of retail capacity was 64.0% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 64.0% as of December 31, 2023 , and 62.2% as of March 31, 2023 . Utilization rate of mature retail capacity [12] was 72.8% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 73.2% as of December 31, 2023 , and 74.1% as of March 31, 2023 . Utilization rate of ramp-up retail capacity [13] was 13.0% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 10.8% as of December 31, 2023 , and 14.4% as of March 31, 2023 .

, compared with 64.0% as of , and 62.2% as of . Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) per retail cabinet was RMB8,742 in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB8,759 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB8,874 in the first quarter of 2023.

[1] IDC business refers to managed hosting services, consisting of the wholesale IDC business and the retail IDC business. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, our IDC business was subdivided into wholesale IDC business and retail IDC business according to the nature and scale of our data center projects. Prior to 2024, the subdivision was based on customer contract types. [2] Non-IDC business consists of cloud services and VPN services. [3] For wholesale IDC business, certain projects hosted in E-JS02 data center with an aggregate of 27MW capacity were excluded and are expected to be continuously excluded from in-service wholesale due to pending commercial discussion with the client. Such projects were included as in-service wholesale from the first quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2023, given such projects had been delivered to the client based on the terms of MOU. [4] Utilization rate is calculated by dividing utilized capacity by customers by the capacity in service. [5] Mature wholesale capacity refers to wholesale data centers in which utilization rate is at or above 80%. [6] Ramp-up wholesale capacity refers to wholesale data centers in which utilization rate is below 80%. [7] Total capacity committed is the capacity committed to customers pursuant to customer agreements remaining in effect. [8] Commitment rate is calculated by total capacity committed divided by total capacity in service. [9] Total capacity pre-committed is the capacity under construction which is pre-committed to customers pursuant to customer agreements remaining in effect. [10] Pre-commitment rate is calculated by total capacity pre-committed divided by total capacity under construction. [11] For retail IDC business, since the first quarter of 2024, we have excluded certain number of reserved cabinets from the capacity in service. Reserved cabinets refer to those that have not been utilized on a large scale, those that are planned to be closed, or those that are planned to be further upgraded. As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, 4,406, 4,426, and 4,426 reserved cabinets, respectively, were excluded from the calculation of utilization rate of retail IDC business capacity. [12] Mature retail capacity refers to retail data centers that came into service prior to the past 24 months. [13] Ramp-up retail capacity refers to retail data centers that came into service within the past 24 months, or mature retail data centers that have undergone improvements within the past 24 months.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB1.90 billion (US$262.9 million), representing an increase of 5.1% from RMB1.81 billion in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by the continued growth of our core businesses.

Net revenues from IDC business increased by 5.2% to RMB1.28 billion (US$177.9 million) from RMB1.22 billion in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by an increase in wholesale revenues and partially offset by a decrease in retail revenues.

Wholesale revenues increased by 59.1% to RMB361.0 million ( US$50.0 million ) from RMB226.9 million in the same period of 2023.

increased by 59.1% to ( ) from in the same period of 2023. Retail revenues decreased to RMB923.7 million ( US$127.9 million ) from RMB994.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from non-IDC business increased by 5.0% to RMB613.5 million (US$85.0 million) from RMB584.1 million in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by cloud and VPN businesses.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB410.7 million (US$56.9 million), representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB352.4 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 21.6%, compared with 19.5% in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to a reduction in depreciation expense due to the change in the estimated useful lives of property and equipment starting from January 1, 2024.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT (non-GAAP), which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB765.5 million (US$106.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB754.3 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2024 was 40.3%, compared with 41.8% in the same period of 2023, mainly due to higher utility costs.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB364.3 million (US$50.5 million), compared with RMB237.1 million in the same period of 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation resulted from the newly granted RSUs, an increase in professional fees, and partially offset by a decrease in staff cost.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB71.7 million (US$9.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB65.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Research and development expenses were RMB75.4 million (US$10.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB79.8 million in the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses were RMB226.3 million (US$31.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB127.4 million in the same period of 2023.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (non-GAAP), which exclude depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, were RMB252.6 million (US$35.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB228.8 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2024 were 13.3%, compared with 12.7% in the same period of 2023.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (non-GAAP): Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB539.8 million (US$74.8 million), representing a decrease of 2.9% from RMB556.2 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2024 was 28.4%, compared with 30.8% in the same period of 2023.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VNET GROUP, INC.: Net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB187.0 million (US$25.9 million), compared with a net income attributable to VNET Group, Inc. of RMB82.3 million in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a one-off recognition of the 2026 Convertible Notes transaction costs due to early redemption, as well as an increase in share-based compensation.

LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2024 were both RMB2.65 (US$0.12), equivalent to both RMB15.88 (US$0.72) per American depositary share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted loss per share is calculated using adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

LIQUIDITY: As of March 31, 2024, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents as well as restricted cash was RMB2.09 billion (US$289.5 million).

Total short-term debt consisting of short-term bank borrowings and the current portion of long-term borrowings was RMB1.32 billion (US$183.3 million). Total long-term debt was RMB8.04 billion (US$1.11 billion), comprised of long-term borrowings of RMB6.27 billion (US$868.0 million) and convertible promissory notes of RMB1.77 billion (US$245.6 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB267.6 million (US$37.1 million), compared with RMB455.0 million in the same period of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company obtained new debt financing, refinancing facilities and other financings of RMB1.86 billion (US$258.0 million). On February 1, 2024, the Company completed the repurchase of the Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, in the aggregate principal amount of US$600 million.

Business Outlook

The Company expects total net revenues for 2024 to be between RMB7,800 million to RMB8,000 million, representing year-over-year growth of 5.2% to 7.9%, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to be in the range of RMB2,220 million to RMB2,280 million, representing year-over-year growth of 8.9% to 11.8%. The above outlook remains unchanged from the previously provided estimates.

The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions and is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's liquidity conditions; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

As of December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024



RMB

RMB

US$ Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

2,243,537

1,782,732

246,906 Restricted cash

2,854,568

306,312

42,424 Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,715,975

1,948,129

269,813 Short-term Investments

356,820

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,375,341

2,481,588

343,695 Amounts due from related parties

277,237

317,717

44,003 Total current assets

9,823,478

6,836,478

946,841













Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

13,024,393

13,778,444

1,908,292 Intangible assets, net

1,383,406

1,361,055

188,504 Land use rights, net

602,503

597,906

82,809 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

4,012,329

4,042,957

559,943 Restricted cash

882

882

122 Deferred tax assets, net

247,644

254,358

35,228 Long-term investments, net

757,949

760,552

105,335 Other non-current assets

533,319

516,582

71,546 Total non-current assets

20,562,425

21,312,736

2,951,779 Total assets

30,385,903

28,149,214

3,898,620













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank borrowings

30,000

477,749

66,167 Accounts and notes payable

696,177

773,845

107,176 Accrued expenses and other payables

2,783,102

2,928,158

405,545 Advances from customers

1,605,247

1,594,157

220,788 Deferred revenue

95,477

101,103

14,003 Income taxes payable

35,197

54,071

7,489 Amounts due to related parties

356,080

381,524

52,840 Current portion of long-term borrowings

723,325

845,831

117,146 Current portion of finance lease liabilities

115,806

95,668

13,250 Current portion of deferred government grants

8,062

11,328

1,569 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

780,164

821,000

113,707 Convertible promissory notes

4,208,495

-

- Total current liabilities

11,437,132

8,084,434

1,119,680













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term borrowings

5,113,521

6,266,916

867,958 Convertible promissory notes

1,769,946

1,773,055

245,565 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities

1,159,525

1,147,268

158,895 Unrecognized tax benefits

98,457

98,457

13,636 Deferred tax liabilities

688,362

693,898

96,104 Deferred government grants

145,112

143,862

19,925 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,270,759

3,292,955

456,069 Derivative liability

188,706

185,180

25,647 Total non-current liabilities

12,434,388

13,601,591

1,883,799













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

107

109

15 Additional paid-in capital

17,291,312

17,403,894

2,410,411 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,343)

(20,623)

(2,856) Statutory reserves

80,615

80,615

11,165 Accumulated deficit

(11,016,323)

(11,203,328)

(1,551,643) Treasury stock

(326,953)

(325,425)

(45,071) Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity

6,014,415

5,935,242

822,021 Noncontrolling interest

499,968

527,947

73,120 Total shareholders' equity

6,514,383

6,463,189

895,141 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

30,385,903

28,149,214

3,898,620















VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)

















Three months ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues 1,805,782

1,898,480

1,898,126

262,887 Cost of revenues (1,453,402)

(1,607,602)

(1,487,405)

(206,003) Gross profit 352,380

290,878

410,721

56,884















Operating income (expenses)













Operating income 33,379

32,293

3,949

547 Sales and marketing expenses (65,776)

(73,286)

(71,743)

(9,936) Research and development expenses (79,750)

(80,671)

(75,389)

(10,441) General and administrative expenses (127,447)

(148,455)

(226,297)

(31,342) Reversal of (allowance for) doubtful debt 2,449

(361,471)

5,175

717 Impairment of long-lived assets -

(506,686)

-

- Impairment of goodwill -

(1,364,191)

-

- Total operating expenses (237,145)

(2,502,467)

(364,305)

(50,455)















Operating profit (loss) 115,235

(2,211,589)

46,416

6,429 Interest income 5,681

13,196

12,129

1,680 Interest expense (69,786)

(78,877)

(137,682)

(19,069) Impairment of long-term investments -

(51)

-

- Other income 1,164

4,452

4,814

667 Other expenses (3,592)

(1,199)

(1,422)

(197) Changes in the fair value of financial liabilities 21,298

(187,648)

3,858

534 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 78,633

89,426

(28,361)

(3,928) Income (loss) before income taxes and (loss) gain from equity method investments 148,633

(2,372,290)

(100,248)

(13,884) Income tax expenses (44,886)

(50,626)

(61,384)

(8,502) (Loss) gain from equity method investments (174)

(372)

2,606

361 Net income (loss) 103,573

(2,423,288)

(159,026)

(22,025) Net profit attributable to noncontrolling interest (21,280)

(19,500)

(27,979)

(3,875) Net income (loss) attributable to VNET Group, Inc. 82,293

(2,442,788)

(187,005)

(25,900)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic 0.09

(2.65)

(0.12)

(0.02) Diluted 0.07

(2.65)

(0.12)

(0.02) Shares used in earnings (loss) per share computation













Basic* 888,383,240

923,034,050

1,568,300,360

1,568,300,360 Diluted* 1,056,829,494

923,034,050

1,568,300,360

1,568,300,360















Earnings (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











Basic 0.54

(15.88)

(0.72)

(0.12) Diluted 0.42

(15.88)

(0.72)

(0.12)















* Shares used in earnings (loss) per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.





VNET GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















Three months ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Gross profit 352,380

290,878

410,721

56,884 Plus: depreciation and amortization 401,877

450,859

352,604

48,835 Plus: share-based compensation expenses -

-

2,190.00

303 Adjusted cash gross profit 754,257

741,737

765,515

106,022 Adjusted cash gross margin 41.8 %

39.1 %

40.3 %

40.3 %















Operating expenses (237,145)

(2,502,467)

(364,305)

(50,456) Plus: share-based compensation expenses 8,336

9,479

111,681

15,468 Plus: allowance of loan receivables -

287,900

-

- Plus: impairment of long-lived assets -

506,686

-

- Plus: impairment of goodwill -

1,364,191

-

- Adjusted operating expenses (228,809)

(334,211)

(252,624)

(34,988)















Operating (loss) profit 115,235

(2,211,589)

46,416

6,429 Plus: depreciation and amortization 432,629

483,579

379,551

52,567 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 8,336

9,479

113,871

15,771 Plus: allowance of loan receivables -

287,900

-

- Plus: impairment of long-lived assets -

506,686

-

- Plus: impairment of goodwill -

1,364,191

-

- Adjusted EBITDA 556,200

440,246

539,838

74,767 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.8 %

23.2 %

28.4 %

28.4 %

VNET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















Three months ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) 103,573

(2,423,288)

(159,026)

(22,025) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated from operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 431,654

481,067

377,086

52,226 Share-based compensation expenses 8,336

9,479

113,871

15,771 Others 62,631

2,333,785

137,297

19,015 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts and notes receivable (254,293)

311,035

(226,973)

(31,435) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (378,933)

(9,076)

(44,104)

(6,108) Accounts and notes payable (3,377)

(76,250)

77,668

10,757 Accrued expenses and other payables 192,063

68,523

56,105

7,770 Deferred revenue 24,139

(24,005)

5,626

779 Advances from customers 405,945

31,500

(11,090)

(1,536) Others (136,727)

27,910

(58,873)

(8,154) Net cash generated from operating activities 455,011

730,680

267,587

37,060















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (608,717)

(1,017,474)

(1,005,368)

(139,242) Purchases of intangible assets (2,312)

(20,188)

(5,965)

(826) (Payments for) proceeds from investments -

(346,056)

359,239

49,754 (Payments for) proceeds from other investing activities (90,489)

(18,217)

1,154

160 Net cash used in investing activities (701,518)

(1,401,935)

(650,940)

(90,154)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from borrowings 279,916

638,706

1,156,279

160,143 Repayments of borrowings (73,070)

(85,640)

(51,441)

(7,124) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares -

2,122,123

-

- Repurchase of 2026 Convertible Notes -

-

(4,262,340)

(590,327) Payment for finance leases (84,882)

(28,482)

(39,602)

(5,485) Proceeds from other financing activities 395,096

110,967

591,446

81,914 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 517,060

2,757,674

(2,605,658)

(360,879)















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (17,205)

(11,645)

(20,050)

(2,777) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 253,348

2,074,774

(3,009,061)

(416,750) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,989,494

3,024,214

5,098,987

706,202 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 3,242,842

5,098,988

2,089,926

289,452

















SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.