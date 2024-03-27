VNET Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Throughout 2023, we strongly executed our effective dual-core strategy amid the steady economic recovery, ending the year on a solid note," said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "We extended our track record of timely, high-quality deliveries with 8,321 self-built cabinets delivered, meeting our 2023 target, with our overall utilization rate increasing to 59.0% compared with 55.0% one year ago. We also effectively leveraged advanced technology and IDC resources to develop reliable solutions for the increasing demand driven by AI applications in various industries. Heading into 2024, we will continue to build on our core capabilities to capture opportunities arising from AI development and facilitate digital transformation across a broad spectrum of verticals."

Qiyu Wang, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "We delivered robust 2023 results through our strategic focus on high-quality revenues. Our fourth quarter net revenues reached RMB1.90 billion and adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.8% year-over-year to RMB440.2 million. For the full year, our net revenues increased by 4.9% year-over-year to RMB7.41 billion and adjusted EBITDA improved by 8.9% to RMB2.04 billion. We have also made meaningful strides in refinancing projects recently, completing the US$299 million strategic investment from SDHG in December, as well as the repurchase payment of US$600 million relating to our Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in February 2024. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to creating long-term, sustainable value for all of our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased to RMB1.90 billion ( US$267.4 million ) from RMB1.88 billion in the same period of 2022.

( ) from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased to RMB741.7 million ( US$104.5 million ) from RMB740.1 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 39.1%, compared with 39.4% in the same period of 2022.

( ) from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 39.1%, compared with 39.4% in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 3.8% to RMB440.2 million ( US$62.0 million ) from RMB424.3 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 23.2%, compared with 22.6% in the same period of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 4.9% to RMB7.41 billion ( US$1.04 billion ) from RMB7.07 billion in the full year of 2022.

( ) from in the full year of 2022. Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 4.6% to RMB2.98 billion ( US$419.3 million ) from RMB2.85 billion in the full year of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 40.2%, compared to 40.3% in the full year of 2022.

( ) from in the full year of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 40.2%, compared to 40.3% in the full year of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 8.9% to RMB2.04 billion ( US$287.2 million ) from RMB1.87 billion in the full year of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 27.5%, compared with 26.5% in the full year of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Total cabinets under management were 93,597 as of December 31, 2023 , compared with 88,922 as of September 30, 2023 and 87,322 as of December 31, 2022 .

, compared with 88,922 as of and 87,322 as of . Cabinets utilized by customers increased by 2,827 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and reached 55,235 as of December 31, 2023 , compared with 52,408 as of September 30, 2023 and 48,016 as of December 31, 2022 .

, compared with 52,408 as of and 48,016 as of . Overall utilization rate of cabinets [1] was 59.0% as of December 31, 2023 , compared with 58.9% as of September 30, 2023 and 55.0% as of December 31, 2022 .

was 59.0% as of , compared with 58.9% as of and 55.0% as of . Retail IDC MRR[2] per cabinet was RMB9,477 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB9,495 in the third quarter of 2023 and RMB9,371 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

[1] The overall utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of customer-utilized cabinets by the total cabinets under management at the end of the period. [2] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB1.90 billion (US$267.4 million), representing an increase of 0.9% from RMB1.88 billion in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by the continued growth of our core businesses.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB290.9 million (US$41.0 million), compared with RMB328.4 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 15.3%, compared with 17.5% in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses as additional data centers were put into service during the past quarters.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT (non-GAAP), which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB741.7 million (US$104.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB740.1 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 39.1%, compared with 39.4% in the same period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB2.50 billion (US$352.5 million), compared with RMB345.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to impairment of long-lived assets of RMB506.7 million (US$71.4 million), impairment of goodwill of RMB1.36 billion (US$192.1 million) and allowance of loan receivables of RMB287.9 million (US$40.6 million). Excluding the impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of goodwill and allowance of loan receivables, total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB343.7 million (US$48.4 million).

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB73.3 million (US$10.3 million), compared with RMB76.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB80.7 million (US$11.4 million), compared with RMB84.1 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB148.5 million (US$20.9 million), compared with RMB156.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Impairment of long-lived assets in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB506.7 million (US$71.4 million). As a result of the weaker-than-expected operations of several data centers and our preemptive plan to consolidate several data centers, the impairment of long-lived assets was recorded based on the Company's assessment, which was the excess of the carrying amount of the asset groups over their fair value.

Impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1.36 billion (US$192.1 million), which represented the amount by which the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeded its fair value.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (non-GAAP), which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, allowance of loan receivables, impairment of long-lived assets and impairment of goodwill were RMB334.2 million (US$47.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB355.4 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were 17.6%, compared with 18.9% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (non-GAAP): Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB440.2 million (US$62.0 million), representing an increase of 3.8% from RMB424.3 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 23.2%, compared with 22.6% in the same period of 2022.

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VNET GROUP, INC.: Net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2.44 billion (US$344.1 million), compared with a net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. of RMB64.2 million in the same period of 2022.

LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 were both RMB2.65 (US$0.37), equivalent to both RMB15.88 (US$2.22) per American depositary share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted loss per share is calculated using adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

As of December 31, 2023, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments was RMB5.46 billion (US$768.4 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the fourth quarter of 2023, was RMB730.7 million (US$102.9 million), compared with RMB407.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the full year of 2023 increased by 4.9% to RMB7.41 billion (US$1.04 billion) from RMB7.07 billion in the full year of 2022.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the full year of 2023 was RMB1.29 billion (US$182.0 million), representing a decrease of 4.8 % from RMB1.36 billion in the full year of 2022. Gross margin in the full year of 2023 was 17.4%, compared to 19.2% in the full year of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses as additional data centers were put into service during the past quarters.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT (non-GAAP), which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.98 billion (US$419.3 million) in the full year of 2023, compared to RMB2.85 billion in the full year of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) in the full year of 2023 was 40.2%, compared to 40.3% in the full year of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the full year of 2023 were RMB3.26 billion (US$459.6 million), compared to RMB1.24 billion in the full year of 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to impairment of long-lived assets of RMB506.7 million (US$71.4 million), impairment of goodwill of RMB1.36 billion (US$192.1 million) and allowance of loan receivables of RMB287.9 million (US$40.6 million). Excluding the impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of goodwill and allowance of loan receivables, total operating expenses in the full year of 2023 were RMB1.10 billion (US$155.6 million).

Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2023 were RMB266.2 million (US$37.5 million), compared to RMB311.9 million in the full year of 2022.

Research and development expenses in the full year of 2023 were RMB322.2 million (US$45.4 million), compared to RMB306.8 million in the full year of 2022.

General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2023 were RMB541.9 million (US$76.3 million), compared to RMB642.9 million in the full year of 2022.

Impairment of long-lived assets in the full year of 2023 was RMB506.7 million (US$71.4 million). As a result of the weaker-than-expected operations of several data centers and our preemptive plan to consolidate several data centers, the impairment of long-lived assets was recorded based on the Company's assessment, which was the excess of the carrying amount of the asset groups over their fair value.

Impairment of goodwill in the full year of 2023 was RMB1.36 billion (US$192.1 million), which represented the amount by which the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeded its fair value.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (non-GAAP), which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, allowance of loan receivables, impairment of long-lived assets and impairment of goodwill, were RMB1.07 billion (US$150.6 million) in the full year of 2023, compared to RMB1.08 billion in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the full year of 2023 were 14.4%, compared to 15.3% in the full year of 2022.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (non-GAAP): Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2023 was RMB2.04 billion (US$287.2 million), representing an increase of 8.9% from RMB1.87 billion in the full year of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the full year of 2023 was 27.5%, compared to 26.5% in the full year of 2022.

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VNET GROUP, INC.: Net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. in the full year of 2023 was RMB2.64 billion (US$372.4 million), compared to a net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. of RMB776.0 million in the full year of 2022. Net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. in the full year of 2023 included impairment of long-lived assets of RMB506.7 million (US$71.4 million) and impairment of goodwill of RMB1.36 billion (US$192.1 million).

LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the full year of 2023 were both RMB2.93 (US$0.41), equivalent to both RMB17.58 (US$2.46) per American depositary share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted loss per share is calculated using adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the full year of 2023, was RMB2.06 billion (US$290.6 million), compared to RMB2.60 billion in the full year of 2022.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2024, the Company currently expects total net revenues to be between RMB7,800 million to RMB8,000 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 5.2% to 7.9%, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to be in the range of RMB 2,220 million to RMB2,280 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 8.9% to 11.8%.

The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, and is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 29, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers'' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's liquidity conditions; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

As of

As of December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 2,661,321

2,243,537

315,996 Restricted cash 327,673

2,854,568

402,057 Accounts and notes receivable, net 1,763,693

1,715,975

241,690 Short-term investments -

356,820

50,257 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,147,500

2,375,341

334,560 Amounts due from related parties 152,089

277,237

39,048 Total current assets 7,052,276

9,823,478

1,383,608











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 11,964,498

13,024,393

1,834,447 Intangible assets, net 1,497,131

1,383,406

194,849 Land use rights, net 576,020

602,503

84,861 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,503,925

4,012,329

565,125 Goodwill 1,364,191

-

- Restricted cash 500

882

124 Deferred tax assets, net 196,098

247,644

34,880 Long-term investments, net 242,194

757,949

106,755 Other non-current assets 551,572

533,319

75,116 Total non-current assets 19,896,129

20,562,425

2,896,157 Total assets 26,948,405

30,385,903

4,279,765











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank borrowings -

30,000

4,225 Accounts and notes payable 713,628

696,177

98,054 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,410,479

2,783,102

391,992 Advances from customers 1,157,963

1,605,247

226,094 Deferred revenue 95,078

95,477

13,448 Income taxes payable 42,017

35,197

4,957 Amounts due to related parties 6,928

356,080

50,153 Current portion of long-term borrowings 484,020

723,325

101,878 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 206,260

115,806

16,311 Current portion of deferred government grants 3,646

8,062

1,136 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 674,288

780,164

109,884 Convertible promissory notes 537,778

4,208,495

592,754 Total current liabilities 6,332,085

11,437,132

1,610,886











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 3,049,856

5,113,521

720,224 Convertible promissory notes 5,859,259

1,769,946

249,292 Derivative liability -

188,706

26,579 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,047,640

1,159,525

163,316 Unrecognized tax benefits 87,174

98,457

13,867 Deferred tax liabilities 682,580

688,362

96,954 Deferred government grants 2,672

145,112

20,439 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,905,283

3,270,759

460,677 Total non-current liabilities 13,634,464

12,434,388

1,751,348











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares 60

107

15 Additional paid-in capital 15,239,926

17,291,312

2,435,430 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss） 11,022

(14,343)

(2,020) Statutory reserves 77,996

80,615

11,354 Accumulated deficit (8,369,868)

(11,016,323)

(1,551,617) Treasury stock (349,523)

(326,953)

(46,050) Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 6,609,613

6,014,415

847,112 Noncontrolling interest 372,243

499,968

70,419 Total shareholders' equity 6,981,856

6,514,383

917,531 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 26,948,405

30,385,903

4,279,765

VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)





























Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues 1,880,673

1,886,924

1,898,480

267,395

7,065,232

7,412,930

1,044,089 Cost of revenues (1,552,298)

(1,580,446)

(1,607,602)

(226,426)

(5,706,976)

(6,120,445)

(862,047) Gross profit 328,375

306,478

290,878

40,969

1,358,256

1,292,485

182,042



























Operating income (expenses)

























Other operating income 12,965

26,706

32,293

4,548

60,013

106,273

14,968 Sales and marketing expenses (76,363)

(64,077)

(73,286)

(10,322)

(311,917)

(266,207)

(37,494) Research and development expenses (84,137)

(80,673)

(80,671)

(11,362)

(306,842)

(322,220)

(45,384) General and administrative expenses (156,228)

(137,931)

(148,455)

(20,909)

(642,945)

(541,850)

(76,318) Allowance for doubtful debt (41,983)

(18,316)

(361,471)

(50,912)

(35,409)

(368,505)

(51,903) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

(506,686)

(71,365)

-

(506,686)

(71,365) Impairment of goodwill -

-

(1,364,191)

(192,142)

-

(1,364,191)

(192,142) Total operating expenses (345,746)

(274,291)

(2,502,467)

(352,464)

(1,237,100)

(3,263,386)

(459,638)



























Operating (loss) profit (17,371)

32,187

(2,211,589)

(311,495)

121,156

(1,970,901)

(277,596) Interest income 8,756

12,887

13,196

1,859

31,574

41,802

5,888 Interest expense (72,923)

(91,800)

(78,877)

(11,110)

(273,305)

(312,172)

(43,969) Impairment of long-term investment -

(11,115)

(51)

(7)

-

(11,166)

(1,573) Other income 6,872

7,536

4,452

627

17,328

27,344

3,851 Other expenses (22,380)

(10,975)

(1,199)

(169)

(26,599)

(16,086)

(2,266) Changes in the fair value of financial liabilities (48,510)

266

(187,648)

(26,430)

22,626

(165,930)

(23,371) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 89,048

24,606

89,426

12,595

(523,235)

(78,965)

(11,122) Loss before income taxes and (loss) gain from

equity method investments (56,508)

(36,408)

(2,372,290)

(334,130)

(630,455)

(2,486,074)

(350,158) Income tax expenses (101)

(6,317)

(50,626)

(7,131)

(133,464)

(114,374)

(16,109) (Loss) gain from equity method investments (828)

2,842

(372)

(52)

1,925

3,279

462 Net loss (57,437)

(39,883)

(2,423,288)

(341,313)

(761,994)

(2,597,169)

(365,805) Net profit attributable to noncontrolling interest (6,807)

(10,579)

(19,500)

(2,747)

(13,958)

(46,667)

(6,573) Net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. (64,244)

(50,462)

(2,442,788)

(344,060)

(775,952)

(2,643,836)

(372,378)



























Loss per share

























Basic (0.07)

(0.06)

(2.65)

(0.37)

(0.87)

(2.93)

(0.41) Diluted (0.07)

(0.06)

(2.65)

(0.37)

(0.87)

(2.93)

(0.41) Shares used in loss per share computation

























Basic* 888,327,554

889,058,872

923,034,050

923,034,050

886,817,620

901,143,138

901,143,138 Diluted* 888,327,554

889,058,872

923,034,050

923,034,050

886,817,620

901,143,138

901,143,138



























Loss per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

























Basic (0.42)

(0.36)

(15.88)

(2.22)

(5.22)

(17.58)

(2.46) Diluted (0.42)

(0.36)

(15.88)

(2.22)

(5.22)

(17.58)

(2.46)



























* Shares used in loss per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.





















VNET GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





























Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Gross profit 328,375

306,478

290,878

40,969

1,358,256

1,292,485

182,042 Plus: depreciation and amortization* 409,825

431,933

450,859

63,502

1,487,438

1,684,842

237,305 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 1,893

-

-

-

563

-

- Adjusted cash gross profit 740,093

738,411

741,737

104,471

2,846,257

2,977,327

419,347 Adjusted cash gross margin 39.4 %

39.1 %

39.1 %

39.1 %

40.3 %

40.2 %

40.2 %



























Operating expenses (345,746)

(274,291)

(2,502,467)

(352,465)

(1,237,100)

(3,263,386)

(459,638) Plus: share-based compensation expenses (9,684)

9,475

9,479

1,335

117,607

35,296

4,971 Plus: compensation for postcombination

employment in an acquisition -

-

-

-

37,398

-

- Plus: allowance of loan receivables -

-

287,900

40,550

-

287,900

40,550 Plus: impairment of long-lived assets -

-

506,686

71,365

-

506,686

71,365 Plus: impairment of goodwill -

-

1,364,191

192,142

-

1,364,191

192,142 Adjusted operating expenses (355,430)

(264,816)

(334,211)

(47,073)

(1,082,095)

(1,069,313)

(150,610)



























Operating (loss) profit (17,371)

32,187

(2,211,589)

(311,495)

121,156

(1,970,901)

(277,596) Plus: depreciation and amortization* 449,469

466,285

483,579

68,111

1,595,942

1,816,228

255,810 Plus: share-based compensation expenses (7,791)

9,475

9,479

1,335

118,170

35,296

4,971 Plus: compensation for postcombination

employment in an acquisition -

-

-

-

37,398

-

- Plus: allowance of loan receivables -

-

287,900

40,550

-

287,900

40,550 Plus: impairment of long-lived assets -

-

506,686

71,365

-

506,686

71,365 Plus: impairment of goodwill -

-

1,364,191

192,142

-

1,364,191

192,142 Adjusted EBITDA 424,307

507,947

440,246

62,008

1,872,666

2,039,400

287,242 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6 %

26.9 %

23.2 %

23.2 %

26.5 %

27.5 %

27.5 %



























* Before the deduction of government grants for three months ended September 30, 2023, three months ended December 31, 2023 and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





VNET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















Three months ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss (57,437)

(39,883)

(2,423,288)

(341,313) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash generated from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 449,469

461,603

481,067

67,757 Share-based compensation expenses (7,791)

9,475

9,479

1,335 Others 131,774

130,633

2,333,785

328,707 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts and notes receivable (109,803)

(70,896)

311,035

43,808 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 175,880

(48,380)

(9,076)

(1,278) Accounts and notes payable 65,879

21,763

(76,250)

(10,740) Accrued expenses and other payables (53,481)

(54,577)

68,523

9,651 Deferred revenue (774)

36,008

(24,005)

(3,381) Advances from customers (46,355)

124,816

31,500

4,437 Others (139,873)

(116,249)

27,910

3,930 Net cash generated from operating activities 407,488

454,313

730,680

102,913















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (898,459)

(946,444)

(1,017,474)

(143,308) Purchases of intangible assets (17,132)

(18,228)

(20,188)

(2,843) (Payments for) proceeds from investments (209,998)

144,516

(346,056)

(48,741) (Payments for) proceeds from other investing activities (207,794)

70,010

(18,217)

(2,566) Net cash used in investing activities (1,333,383)

(750,146)

(1,401,935)

(197,458)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from bank borrowings 156,912

756,101

638,706

89,960 Repayments of bank borrowings (56,390)

(78,050)

(85,640)

(12,062) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares -

-

2,120,243

298,630 Repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes -

(148,842)

-

- Payments for finance lease 63,068

(30,366)

(28,482)

(4,012) Proceeds from other financing activities 9,500

216,711

112,846

15,894 Net cash generated from financing activities 173,090

715,554

2,757,673

388,410















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (13,774)

(12,476)

(11,645)

(1,640) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (766,579)

407,245

2,074,773

292,225 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,756,073

2,616,969

3,024,214

425,952 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 2,989,494

3,024,214

5,098,987

718,177

















