LEDERACH, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Nutrition International Inc. ("VNI") announces its newest published paper in the Journal of Systems and Integrative Neuroscience: "Death by Opioids: Are there non-addictive scientific solutions?"

According to the published paper, the number of prescription opioids sold in America has quadrupled since 2000, with prescription opioid fatalities more than quadrupling in the same period of time. Moreover, the paper reports that a recent analytical report from Stanford University projects that currently available treatment, prevention, and public health approaches will result in 510,000 deaths from prescription opioids and street heroin between the years of 2016 to 2025 in the U.S.1

The published paper also reports that the excessively high relapse rates in the U.S. demonstrate that current treatment approaches have failed to help addicted patients on opioids have better outcomes and improved quality of life in recovery. Essentially, the authors conclude that since greater financial incentives and insurance coverages are available from longer-term treatment programs, a serious ethical dilemma can exist for scientists, clinicians, and counselors in the Reward Deficiency Syndrome (RDS) treatment community to explore scientifically validated non-medical options.2

Moreover, the authors ask the fundamental question that since most rehabilitation programs use opioid therapy to treat opioid addiction, should we continue to provide opioid treatment therapy for opioid recovery in the long term? While it is by default believed that most clinics and physicians want to do the right thing to reduce recidivism rates3, they and other healthcare professionals need to reexamine the routine practice of prescribing opioids for pain and recovery.

New exciting modalities supported by a significant amount of validating scientific research, such as the Genetic Addiction Risk Score [GARS] coupled with the precision KB220Z, certainly need to be implemented in all treatment programs in America. Anything less will ultimately retain and proliferate failed "revolving door" treatment programs for as many as 90% of returning treatment participants. It is time to adhere to genuine scientific principles.

About The Journal of Systems and Integrative Neuroscience

Journal of Systems and Integrative Neuroscience is a bimonthly open access journal with a comprehensive peer review policy and a very rapid publication process. The journal is primarily focused on research examining the complex interplay among the brain, behavior, and environment, utilizing multiple levels of analysis. These include behavioral, electrophysiological, pharmacological, cellular, genetic, molecular, and neural-network model approaches.

For more information, please visit https://www.oatext.com/Journal-of-Systems-and-Integrative-Neuroscience-jsin.php.

About GARS®

VNI's DNA-Designed Precision Nutrition™ Genetic Addiction Risk Score (GARS®) is a Disruptive Technological Breakthrough in Nutritional Support for Your Brain.

For more information, please visit https://vni.life/partner/corporate/product/18132.

About Victory Nutrition International, Inc. (VNI)

VNI was launched in January 2014, and its founders are biochemists, formulators and published researchers. VNI produces high-quality, well-researched products with unique, exclusive, and patent-pending formulas. Their first-to-market products are made with premium-quality, research-driven, safety-affirmed ingredients encapsulated in an advanced absorption technology. VNI products are validated by peer-reviewed published clinical studies.

For more information, please visit www.vni.life.

