vnlla: A Baker's Best Friend Reimagined

"These extracts from vnlla Extract Co. are a game changer," said Sam Mason, chef and owner of Oddfellows Ice Cream in Brooklyn, New York. "As a pastry chef, vanilla is the go-to staple in my kitchen. If you've ever tasted our Oddfellows ice cream, you know we strive for creativity while at the same time improving on some of the classics. These bold new extract blends from vnlla incorporating lemon, orange and spice have inspired me to create new unique ice cream and dessert creations that I may not have thought of before. The profiles are exciting, and they accentuate my creations beautifully."

The vanilla extract line includes five products (see product sheet for more details):

Pure Vanilla Extract

You can't get any purer than Pure Vanilla Extract from vnlla with its rich yet delicate, nuanced complexity. It starts with Bourbon vanilla beans grown and harvested by farmers in Madagascar , who carefully hand-pollinate each vanilla orchid. It is then extracted and bottled in the United States to capture the essence of each and every bean.

You can't get any purer than Pure Vanilla Extract from vnlla with its rich yet delicate, nuanced complexity. It starts with Bourbon vanilla beans grown and harvested by farmers in , who carefully hand-pollinate each vanilla orchid. It is then extracted and bottled in to capture the essence of each and every bean. Vanilla Extract +

Each batch of vanilla extract can vary from year to year, farm to farm, region to region. Even the weather in Madagascar can affect the growing season and bean cultivation, sometimes causing large swings in vanilla bean pricing. That is why we created our Vanilla Extract +, a blend of our Pure Vanilla Extract with other natural flavors to always deliver that classic taste at a consistent price allowing you to unleash your creativity any time of year.

Each batch of vanilla extract can vary from year to year, farm to farm, region to region. Even the weather in can affect the growing season and bean cultivation, sometimes causing large swings in vanilla bean pricing. That is why we created our Vanilla Extract +, a blend of our Pure Vanilla Extract with other natural flavors to always deliver that classic taste at a consistent price allowing you to unleash your creativity any time of year. Vanilla Extract + Flavor Blends

You could say we let our creative juices flow when designing our Vanilla Extract + Flavor Blends. Each blend begins with vnlla Pure Vanilla Extract and inspires creativity in the kitchen. There really are no limits to what this reimagined ingredient can bring. Flavor variations include:

You could say we let our creative juices flow when designing our Vanilla Extract + Flavor Blends. Each blend begins with vnlla Pure Vanilla Extract and inspires creativity in the kitchen. There really are no limits to what this reimagined ingredient can bring. Flavor variations include: Vanilla Extract + Lemon : the essence of freshly squeezed lemon combined with creamy vanilla.

: the essence of freshly squeezed lemon combined with creamy vanilla.

Vanilla Extract + Orange: a dynamic burst of sunny orange essence combined with sweet vanilla.

a dynamic burst of sunny orange essence combined with sweet vanilla.

Vanilla Extract + Spice: a nostalgic blend of warm spices combined with creamy vanilla.

"We've been in the flavor business for 150 years and as home and professional chefs evolve, so must our ingredient options," said Paul Graham, president flavor division Symrise North America. "Vanilla evokes warm emotional connections and memories which is why baking became so therapeutic in 2020. By adding flavor blends like lemon, orange and spice, we're instantly elevating desserts and drinks providing endless possibilities. Our packaging also speaks volumes with our premium glass white bottle, bamboo cap and clear strip on the side to let you know when you're running low. In a sea of brown bottles vnlla certainly stands out."

Creating shared value

In 2006, Symrise became the first flavor company to have its own operations in Madagascar. From the outset, the company has been committed to working with the local farmers and their communities to establish a supply chain that creates shared value for everyone involved. By building direct partnerships with over 7,000 farmers, more than 40,000 people benefit directly or indirectly from Symrise's employment, education in sustainable farming, crop diversification efforts, youth schooling, and healthcare benefits.

The entire line of vanilla extracts from the vnlla Extract Co. is available through Amazon. vnlla Pure Vanilla Extract is available in 4-ounce, 8-ounce and 16-ounce bottles. vnlla Vanilla Extract +, Vanilla Extract + Lemon, Vanilla Extract + Orange and Vanilla Extract + Spice are all available in 4-ounce bottles.

About Symrise :

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition and cosmetic ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food. Its sales of approximately € 3.4 billion in the 2019 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an integral part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise – always inspiring more.

SOURCE Symrise Inc.

Related Links

https://www.symrise.com

