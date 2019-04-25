VNN And BoxOut Sports Sign National Partnership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN, America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication network, announced today a partnership with BoxOut Sports, the collegiate leader in automated sports graphics solutions. The deal signifies the next step in the professionalization of high school sports, a trend occurring across the United States that gives high schools the same tools for promotion as college and professional teams.

Long outsourced to specialized graphic designers, the team at BoxOut Sports has made their name by building software that automates the process of creating video and still graphics with a few clicks of the mouse. A favorite of sports information directors at major universities including Notre Dame and Ohio State, the partnership between the two integrates the power of VNN's database of information from 10% of the nation's high schools to disrupt how high school athletic departments approach online content.

The announcement has already been made an impact across the country, with 68 of VNN's schools across 14 states signing-up for the service pre-release. The list includes Temple High School, who boasts nearly three million pageviews each year on their official athletics website, wildcatstrong.com , thousands of fans following the school on social media, and who are now looking to expand their footprint.

"We've got the most passionate fans in the country," said Mike Lefner, Temple High School's Site Administrator. "While we've always been committed to promoting our teams and their achievements online, this software will make everything better, from pre-game promotion to athlete spotlights. It's going to have a massive positive impact on Wildcat Nation."

About VNN:

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 10% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19-million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic professionals across the country.

About BoxOut Sports:

BoxOut Sports is the nation's leader in graphic-generating software assisting athletic departments and teams at all levels by creating stunning visuals in seconds to increase and enhance the fan experience. Through the use of these graphics fans can learn, be entertained, inspired and motivated while easily sharing this content with others.

SOURCE VNN

Related Links

http://vnnsports.net

