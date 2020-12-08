VNN And DragonFly Launch Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN, makers of America's largest and fastest-growing high school sports communication platform, announced today a partnership with DragonFly Athletics , provider of comprehensive sports management software for athlete eligibility, scheduling, officiating, credentialing and payments.

The deal connects VNN's Sportshub platform to DragonFly's product suite, used by more than 55,000 athletic directors and coaches nationwide as well as several state-level organizations including Alabama (AHSAA) , Arkansas (AAA) , Delaware (DIAA) , Georgia (GHSA) , Mississippi (MHSAA) , Maryland (MAA) , Montana (MHSA) , and Wyoming (WHSAA) . The integration will provide a streamlined process for high school athletic departments to administer forms, schedules, and more from their official home online, ensuring athletic departments have the tools they need to communicate effectively to all their parents, athletes, and fans digitally in one centralized place.

"Our software is most useful when it gives you the information you need at the point where you need it," said Kirk Miller, CEO at DragonFly. "As an essential means for communication in high school athletic departments, our partnership with VNN into their product suite helps us deliver on that value and more."

"Behind every great match-up is hours of coordination, promotion, and administrative effort," said Jayson Jones, Vice President of Sales at VNN. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Dragonfly to simplify that work, save administrators time, and make life easier for parents of high school athletes by connecting the right information to the right places."

About VNN:

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 15% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19 million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic administrators.

About DragonFly:

DragonFly is a comprehensive sports management platform trusted by over 55,000 athletic directors and coaches nationwide. As partners of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), DragonFly developed the NFHS Center for Officials Services to serve more than 20,000 contest officials and associations in nine states. From preseason registration to postgame payments, DragonFly handles every aspect of the game - saving you time and money so you can invest in student athletes.

