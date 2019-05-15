VNN And Rapid Replay Sign Video Partnership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN , the largest and fastest growing high school sports communication network is partnering with Rapid Replay , the leader in crowd-sourced video content creation for local athletes, teams, and community groups. The deal, signed today, is VNN's first in the video space, making official the long-time collaboration between the two companies.

The relationship connects Rapid Replay's powerful video technology with VNN's network of high school athletic department properties to create a centralized system for capturing and distributing user-generated video content to 10% of US high school sports communities. Through the partnership, fans, coaches, and administrators will now be able to document game moments from within the Rapid Replay app, share to their team's timeline, and push to dedicated video players promoted on the school's official athletics website and social media channels provided by VNN. The integration makes publicizing performances and athletes from every sport achievable without extra work, a major benefit for Jim Smith, Assistant Athletic Director at Northmont High School, one of VNN's top schools, who have been using the app for months:

"We make it a point to ensure all our athletes have the same opportunities," said Smith. "Our teams and the Athletic Department want to be on the cutting edge of technology, because it benefits the kids who are now able to be recognized for all the great things they're doing in ways they couldn't before."

About VNN:

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 10% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19-million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic professionals across the country.

About Rapid Replay:

Rapid Replay is the premier video ecosystem, allowing team communities to connect with their fans through video. Fans, coaches, and athletes across the country use the app to promote their teams with real-time video highlights.

SOURCE VNN

Related Links

http://vnnsports.net

