VNN And Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Announce Partnership

VNN , makers of America's largest and fastest-growing high school sports communication platform, has announced a partnership with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the governing body for Washington high school athletics.

The deal, which designates VNN as a preferred vendor of the Association for the 2021-22 school year, includes technology services that will help the WIAA deliver on its strategic plan to increase awareness of the benefits developed through participation in educationally-based activities and administer its State playoff events. Services include RPI rankings, tournament brackets, rosters, team photos and game highlights for varsity-level competition. The agreement is the first collaboration between the two organizations.

Since the launch of the first league website by the WPA Network in the fall of 2007, and its acquisition by VNN in July of 2020, the company's technology products have made promoting sports programs easy for athletic directors across Washington. Trusted by 330 of the state's high schools, VNN's communication and enterprise suite includes a custom-branded website, fundraising tools, media score reporter, registration manager, scheduler, online box office, compliant text messaging and more. Taken together, the software has become 'new necessities' for schools to streamline administration tasks, create paperless workflow, increase attendance, and promote the advantages of sport. The partnership with the WIAA leverages these technologies to promote the Association's events on WIAA-owned properties, while at the same time supporting its members by providing information automatically to those who use the VNN platform.

"For as long as I can remember, Washington Athletic Directors have requested a one-stop data entry solution for Schedules, Rosters, and Postseason Brackets. I'm thrilled that through our partnership with the WIAA, we are finally able to deliver that solution. There is still much work to be done, but this is the start of some exciting things to come for Washington Athletic Directors," said Mark Martin, VP at VNN.

"We are happy to partner with VNN which has already built relationships with a large number of our member schools," said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. "This partnership will help us on our path to building a single-entry solution for athletic directors."

About VNN:

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As a partner of over 40% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience online for passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic directors.

About WIAA:

Founded in 1905, the WIAA is a membership organization of over 800 middle level and high schools from every corner of the state with the goal of making memories through education-based activities. The WIAA supports and sponsors 23 sports along with five activities that incorporate over 500,000 student participants. The WIAA and its member schools believe in the value of extra-curricular activities have been linked to better standardized test scores, increased school attendance, improved physical and mental health, and a more positive student experience.

