VNS Health and iCircle Join to Strengthen Long-Term Care Across Western New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VNS Health and iCircle, two nonprofit organizations deeply rooted in serving New Yorkers across the state, are coming together to make long-term care more accessible and supportive for individuals across Western, Central, and the Southern Tier of New York.

Both organizations are fully committed to a smooth transition that accounts for each health plan member's needs and preserves continuity of care. VNS Health is welcoming a number of iCircle care managers, nurses, and certain administrative staff into VNS Health and its care management partners, Elderwood IPA and Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS), to ensure that local care management continues uninterrupted.

On April 1, 2026, VNS Health's Managed Long-Term Care (MLTC) health plan will automatically take on any of the approximately 4,700 iCircle members who do not elect to join another MLTC plan, following the 60-day window after notification of the transition by NYSDOH.

The transition will extend VNS Health's reach into 17 additional counties, making access to the nonprofit's community-based MLTC plan available in 55 counties throughout New York State.

"Our shared goal is continuity of care and services for all of our plan members, and an unwavering commitment to helping them stay healthy, supported, and independent in their homes and communities," said John Burke, EVP and Chief of Health Plans at VNS Health. "We are proud to stand together in this aim."

"Our iCircle plan members and dedicated employees are always our number one priority," said Andrew Sewnauth, Chief Executive Officer of iCircle. "Our focus remains on supporting them, along with our partners, throughout this process with compassion, transparency, and continuity of care."

SOURCE VNS Health