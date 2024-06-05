VNS Health Partners with Mohawk Valley Health System to Support Local Managed Long-Term Care in New York's Herkimer and Oneida Counties

UTICA, N.Y., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNS Health, which operates the largest nonprofit managed long-term care plan (MLTC) in New York State, has entered into an agreement with Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) to enroll former members of its nonprofit Senior Network Health MLTC plan into VNS Health's MLTC plan.

Under the agreement, MVHS would continue to play a key role in the care of homebound elderly individuals and people with disabilities in Herkimer and Oneida counties, where Senior Network Health has been operating. Senior Network Health is slated to cease its operation as of June 1, 2024.

The VNS Health–MVHS partnership is in keeping with provisions enacted in the 2023-2024 New York State (NYS) budget that require all MLTCs to have a Medicare Advantage Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) with three or more stars.

Ensuring integrated benefits for Medicaid members who have Medicare is a priority for the NYS Department of Health (DOH) this year. With approval by NYS DOH, the partnership will allow MLTC members from Senior Network Health to transfer to VNS Health, or to choose another MLTC plan in the area.

According to the agreement between the two organizations, VNS Health's MLTC plan, which separately serves approximately 200 members through its existing MLTC plan in Herkimer and Oneida counties, will automatically take on any of the approximately 350 members now enrolled in Senior Network Health who do not elect to join another MLTC plan in the area following the 60-day window after notification of the transition by NYS DOH.

"VNS Health is proud to partner with the Mohawk Valley Health System in Central New York. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Senior Network Health plan members, with no disruption or change in care for members moving over to our VNS Health MLTC plan," said Dan Savitt, president and CEO of VNS Health. "We are honored to be chosen as MVHS's preferred partner for providing outstanding MLTC benefits and services in Herkimer and Oneida counties."

"MVHS is excited to be working with VNS Health to continue caring for our Senior Network Health members," said Amy Bowerman, vice president of Post-Acute/Rehabilitation Services for MVHS. "Our priority is to ensure the individuals in the community who need assistance with day-to-day health maintenance and support activities are able to continue to receive care in the comforts of their home with the caring faces of family and friends nearby."

About VNS Health:

VNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York and beyond.

About MVHS

MVHS is dedicated to delivering premier healthcare to our region, keeping our patients as the focus of all we do. MVHS strives to be the leading patient-centered medical and healing environment, the employer of choice and the pride of Central New York. MVHS is the parent company of the Wynn Hospital as well as MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (RNC) and Visiting Nurse Association of Utica and Oneida County. MVHS serves a multi county area of central New York. The MVHS Medical Group has 15 primary care locations. The group also provides services in many specialty areas including Women's and Children's Health; General, Cardiothoracic, Vascular, Orthopedic and Neurological Surgery; Advanced Endoscopy, Wound Care, Bariatric, Cardiovascular, Comprehensive Stroke, Cancer, Immune Health, Behavioral Health, Psychiatry and Neurosciences, Pulmonary Critical Care and Urology.

In October 2023, MVHS opened the Wynn Hospital – a new, state-of-the art hospital in downtown Utica. The Wynn Hospital replaces two aging community hospitals, St. Luke's and St. Elizabeth, and is capable of handling 85-90 percent of all healthcare needs in the community. The Wynn Hospital will strengthen and grow full service cardiac offerings, support the development of a Neurosciences Institute that will include a Neurovascular Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center, will be a world class diagnostic center, including Interventional Radiology and Advanced Endoscopy and provides a Level III Trauma Center plus the ability to serve 90,000 emergency visits per year.

