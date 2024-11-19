VNS Health Total Health Plan Named Best in New York State by Department of Health

Medicaid Advantage Plus Plan Earns Five Stars and Highest Quality Incentive Ratings

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNS Health Total (HMO D-SNP)­ has earned five stars from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), and received the highest Quality Incentive rating of any dual-eligible Medicaid Advantage Plus (MAP) plan or any Medicaid Managed Long Term Care (MLTC) plan across New York State, based on evaluations of 44 NYS MAP and MLTC plans. VNS Health Total is the only 5-Star MAP plan in the State.

Bringing together both Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Managed Long Term Care (MLTC) into one integrated plan, Total is specifically designed to help people with limited resources who need ongoing help with activities of daily living to remain safe and independent at home and in their communities.

VNS Health Total (HMO D-SNP)¬ has earned five stars from the New York State Department of Health Post this

"MAP plans are critically important in helping New Yorkers who need long-term care to live their best lives," said John Burke, VNS Health EVP and Chief of Health Plans. "For decades, VNS Health has been at the forefront in developing health plans that meet the specialized needs of people with complex medical conditions. We're proud to be leading New York in offering high-quality integrated health plans like Total."

New York State Department of Health star ratings and quality scores are awarded annually. Star ratings provide consumers with information on available MAP and MLTC plans, and Quality Incentive ratings provide the basis for NYSDOH payment distributions in the coming year. Nearly one million people across New York State are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare. MAP plans like VNS Health Total are designed to simplify access to care for those who are dually enrolled and require long-term care to stay safely in their homes.

As part of the VNS Health family, these plans draw upon the organization's unmatched breadth and depth of clinical expertise, including access to personal support from VNS Health nurses, pharmacists, and social workers. The plans are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, sharing VNS Health's mission to provide compassion and care for low-income individuals, the chronically ill, people with disabilities and older adults. VNS Health Total and MLTC plans are available in 37 counties in the NYC Metropolitan area and upstate New York.

About VNS Health :

VNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York and beyond.

SOURCE VNS Health