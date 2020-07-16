VNSNY Announces Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan, Selecting Dan Savitt, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer To Assume The Ceo Role In February 2021

"This transition process began last fall," said Andrew N. Schiff (Drew), M.D., Chairman of the Board, "with the Board's goal for our next CEO to be someone already part of our organization. We sought a proven leader who had been in the trenches with our staff, working daily to ensure VNSNY's continued place as the country's most effective not-for-profit home and community-based mission-driven organization. Dan Savitt is the perfect fit to lead our organization forward as we seek to grow and expand our ability to serve the most vulnerable."

Marki Flannery, who has spent close to 39 years running various parts of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York's business portfolio, was lured back to VNSNY in April 2018 to assume the CEO position, at which time she agreed to do so for one year. Subsequently, at the Board's request, she extended her timeline to January 31, 2021. Under her leadership, VNSNY has aggressively pursued new business opportunities, including launching VNSNY's new care management organization, VNSNY Care360° Solutions, and overcoming various business challenges, the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic. VNSNY staff played a critical role in New York City's management of the coronavirus, particularly by serving as an off-ramp for an overburdened hospital system.

"Marki's leadership since her return as CEO has been nothing short of inspirational," continued Drew Schiff. "She has delivered results well beyond our wildest expectations, before and during the pandemic, and we are certain she will continue to do so for the next seven months."

In his two and half years as VNSNY's EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Savitt has played a role in all key VNSNY decisions. He's been directly responsible for critical business areas, including Finance, Technology and Business Intelligence and Analytics. With more than 20 years in leadership roles, including at United Health Group, Landmark Health and U.S. Acute Care Solutions, Dan's prior experience will serve him well in this new role. He has extensive knowledge of the health care industry and VNSNY's unique position as both a provider and health plan.

"I am honored to have served as VNSNY's CEO," said Marki Flannery, "We could not do what we do every day for so many New Yorkers if not for the people who make up the Visiting Nurse Service of New York. Every one of my colleagues is committed to the mission of VNSNY and to ensuring that we are here to provide essential care to those in need every day. Dan Savitt is one of those colleagues, and he is absolutely the right person to continue the work we have started and to lead VNSNY into the future. Dan has passion for the VNSNY mission coupled with a deep understanding of the drivers of our business and the needs of the people we serve. I look forward to working with Dan and my executive team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition."

"I am humbled by the confidence and faith shown in me by the Board and by Marki," said Dan Savitt. "We intend to build on our strong foundation to effectively grow our business in New York and perhaps beyond. We will continue to focus efforts on the VNSNY culture, exemplified by our three core values of empathy, integrity and agility. We will also continue efforts to aggressively push for the recognition that home and community-based care plays a critical part of today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

ABOUT VNSNY

For over 127 years, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) has been at the forefront of health care innovation and coordinated care management in the home. Serving the five boroughs of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester Counties, VNSNY is the largest not-for-profit home- and community-based health care organization in the United States. On any given day, VNSNY has approximately 44,300 patients and health plan members in its care and works proactively to promote their health and well-being by providing high-quality, cost- effective health care to vulnerable individuals in their homes and communities.

In addition to delivering direct health care services in the home, VNSNY also employs sophisticated data analytics and care coordination to manage the full continuum of post-acute care for our patients and plan members. VNSNY's operations include VNSNY Hospice and Palliative Care, which delivers compassionate care coordination at the end of life, as well as an array of community mental health services and a care management unit, VNSNY Care360° Solutions. VNSNY also delivers private pay care management and home health aide services through its Partners in Care business unit, and operates a selection of health plans through its managed care affiliate, VNSNY CHOICE. The Visiting Nurse Service of New York is proud to be the largest home- and community-based care management organization in the New York metropolitan area credentialed with SAGECare Platinum level LGBT cultural competency. Visit us at: www.VNSNY.org.

