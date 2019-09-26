VNUE Announces Australian Tour Leg With Rob Thomas

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that pre-orders for live recordings are now being accepted for the 2019 Australian tour dates for multi-platinum Grammy award winning superstar, Rob Thomas' Chip Tooth Tour. As with the North American leg, which concludes at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, CA, on September 28th, "Instant" DiscLive CDs and set.fm digital downloads will be made available to fans immediately after each show on Australian leg.

Initially, since quantities are limited and in order for fans who are attending shows to have the first opportunity to own these special collectible CD sets, they may pre-order the limited-edition, numbered CD sets to be picked up at the shows they are attending by visiting http://bit.ly/RobThomasLiveCD, and selecting the show(s) they would like to purchase. Ship-home orders will be released closer to the start of the tour leg and availability announced at that time.

Fans may pre-purchase a digital-only copy of the show regardless of whether they are attending a show or not by visiting http://bit.ly/RobThomasLive.

These CDs, packaged in high-quality DigiPaks, are mixed and mastered on the fly, and only 500 will ever be offered for each show. Fans are highly encouraged to pre-order to ensure that they are able to reserve their copy before they sell out.

The Australian tour dates are as follows:

Friday, 8th November • AIS Arena, Canberra

Saturday, 9th November • Rochford Winery, Yarra Valley

Sunday, 10th November • Leconfield Winery, McLaren Vale

Wednesday, 13th November • ICC Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 16th November • Bimbadgen Winery, Hunter Valley

Sunday, 17th November • Sirromet Winery, Mount Cotton

Tuesday, 19th November • Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 23rd November • Kings Park, Perth

About Rob Thomas (www.robthomasmusic.com)

Rob Thomas is one of the most distinctive artists of this or any other era – a gifted vocalist, spellbinding performer, and acclaimed songwriter known worldwide as lead singer and primary composer with Matchbox Twenty as well as for his multi-platinum certified solo work and chart-topping collaborations with other artists. Among his countless hits are solo classics like "Lonely No More," "This Is How A Heart Breaks," and "Streetcorner Symphony," Matchbox Twenty favorites including "Push," "3AM," "If You're Gone," and "Bent," and of course "Smooth," his 3x RIAA platinum certified worldwide hit collaboration with Santana which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. "Smooth" was declared the all-time #1 song on Billboard 's "Adult Pop Songs" radio airplay chart, the #1 song of the rock era based on chart performance on Billboard's Hot 100, and recently declared to still hold the spot as the second most successful song of all time by Billboard .

For more information about Rob Thomas and the Chip Tooth Tour, please visit www.robthomasmusic.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, by bringing together technology such as its set.fm (www.set.fm) platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and music recognition technology (MRT) Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage, and importantly will help to ensure the correct songwriters and stakeholders are compensated. VNUE's team is led by CEO Zach Bair, known as the pioneer in "instant live" recording, and has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Slash, Seether, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, Rob Thomas, Bad Company, REO Speedwagon, Devo, and many more.

