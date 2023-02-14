VNUE, INC. CEO ZACH BAIR TO SPEAK AT COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR

THE DIGITAL MUSIC SUMMIT FEATURES TOP MUSIC INNOVATORS IN US EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS BY INDUSTRY LEADERS TO DISCUSS WEB3, NFTS, & EMERGING NEXT-GEN PLATFORMS

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), a top disruptive music technology company focused on revenue opportunities and rights management for artists, announces that VNUE, Inc. CEO Zach Bair will be one of five Music/tech/business leaders at the upcoming Digital Music Summit at Country Radio Seminar (CRS). The live event kicks off on March 13 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Zach Bair will join fellow experts and panelists include Rahul Sabnis (CCO iHeart), David Boehme (CEO VBO Tickets), Sean Peace (Founder and CEO of SongVest), Chris McCarty (VP at Pex & Head of RME) and moderator Noah Itman (CRO at Digital Music News), for "Web3, NFTs, and Virtual Worlds: Beyond The Hype".

CRS' Digital Music Summit includes five educational sessions on opening day, March 13, including informative discussions surrounding web3, NFTs, and emerging next-gen platforms.

"I am honored to be included in this cutting-edge high-tech event at the CRS Digital Music Summit Panel, and share the stage with my colleagues in the space," noted Bair. "Our industry is booming with disruptive platforms like Web3, NFT's, and virtual worlds like the multi-stage experience that VNUE is building for the Roblox platform, and I'm happy to share how artists can take advantage of these new worlds to create powerful revenue streams and build them into their unique brands."

The live panel, "Web3, NFTs, and Virtual Worlds: Beyond The Hype," will explore Web3, NFT's, and virtual worlds like "the metaverse," while demonstrating how artists use these platforms to create new revenue streams and build them into their brand portfolios.

Registration for CRS 2023 is open and available through CountryRadioSeminar.com. Single-day passes are also being made available for purchase.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com): VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), its ticketed livestream platform, StageIt (www.stageit.com), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The company is also exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), providing fans with physical, collectible products such as limited edition CD sets, by artists such as matchbox twenty, Rob Thomas and many others. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

