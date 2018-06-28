VNUE, Inc. Partners With Final Vans Warped Tour To Raise Money For FEND

VNUE's teams will be at the very last show of the final Vans Warped Tour taking place on August 5, 2018 in West Palm Beach – and will be recording the last two songs from each participating artist's set on all five main stages. Fans will be able to enjoy the content on their mobile device within 12 hours following the end of the show via VNUE's set.fm (www.set.fm) innovative mobile platform.

The compilation, dubbed "The Final Hours: A Live Compilation of the Last Vans Warped Tour, benefitting FEND," will include two songs from every participating artist from every stage. Fans may reserve their copy online at http://bit.ly/VansWarpedFinalHours for a minimum donation of just $20, and will be notified soon after the show to let them know the content is available for download to their computer or to the set.fm mobile app, which is available on both the Apple App Store, as well as Google Play.

Kevin Lyman, founder of the Vans Warped Tour, said, "This is a fantastic way to capture the final moments of the final cross country Vans Warped Tour."

Jacquii Burgess, Executive Director of the Preventum Initiative, the non-profit behind the FEND campaign, said the opportunity to partner with the Vans Warped Tour and VNUE to raise funds for FEND is exciting. "We hope to engage 50,000 young people over the summer on the FEND app, to provide teens with education on prescription painkillers (opioids) – what they are, why they're so addictive, and how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. We want to give them the facts so they can make informed decisions about opioids, and potentially save a life. Funds raised from the sale of 'The Final Hours' will help us rollout the FEND campaign to states and communities after the summer."

"We are very excited to be working with Kevin and the Warped Tour, and especially because we are directly helping a dire situation that needs attention and focus in order to overcome," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "So many of my own favorite bands are Warped alumni, bands like the Offspring, Sum 41, Kid Rock, No Doubt, Blink 182, Green Day, and the list goes on! Whether you are at the show or not, this recording will be a keepsake of one of the greatest touring success stories in modern history, and your donation helps an important cause."

Fans all along the tour will be able to get informational handouts at the FEND booth that explain how to get their content, which includes a QR code so that they may quickly download the set.fm app from their respective app store. They may also click the link above to pre-order with a minimum $20 donation, and to check for updates as participating artists are added.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE's team has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Father John Misty, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, and more.

About The Vans Warped Tour

For more information about the Vans Warped Tour, please visit www.vanswarpedtour.com.

About FEND (www.WeAreFEND.org)

FEND (Full Energy, No Drugs) is all about empowering youth to make a stand against opioids. FEND combines cutting-edge technology, music, and streetwear to engage and educate young people about opioids – particularly prescription painkillers. More than a campaign, FEND is a movement where young people can take the lead, and join forces to beat the opioid crisis. FEND is a Preventum Initiative campaign (www.wearepreventum.org)

