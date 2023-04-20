VNUE, INC. REPORTS PROGRESS ON METAVERSE ICON PROJECT

"Virtual Ticket Booth" Introduces New Concept to Project

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) is introducing an interesting and innovative concept into its metaverse project – known as the "VNUE Icon Project" a.k.a. "VIP." VNUE's proprietary virtual Ticket Booth is under construction, and will offer the stream of revenue and profits associated with actual ticket sales.

Traditional ticketing, largely controlled by Ticketmaster and others, has long been an important revenue component to the artist, tour, event, venue and festival economics. By introducing the virtual Ticket Booth, the company brings these types of economics to the metaverse with the activation, sales, receipts management, and ticket distribution, through the company's persistent festival and stage platform.

As previously reported, VNUE is working with South American Premiere Roblox developer Kokku to build the first ever persistent multi-stage music & entertainment festival experience which will initially be deployed on Roblox's platform, with 50+ Million active daily users worldwide.

Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, said, "We continue to be excited about ICON – and VNUE is continuing to lead the way in creating new channels to monetize new streams of revenue in the explosive world of the metaverse."

The VNUE Fest Entertainment Space will operate continuously, presenting both free and ticketed concerts, music launches, listening parties and more each day across multiple themed and customizable stages. Fans will experience interactive games, missions, eMerch, NFTs, as well as parental controls for Roblox's young audience.

In offering every facet of a true metaverse event production house, VNUE will deliver live and recorded performances within multi-dimensional, experiential virtual worlds, and will track musical performances with VNUE's Soundstr MDM platform, to help ensure rights holders are properly compensated.

Interested artists, labels, managers, agents, brands or others should reach out to VNUE via our website. For more information about VNUE or any of the Company's products and initiatives, please visit www.vnue.com.

