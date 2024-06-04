VNUE, Inc. Signs Deal with Innovative XR Company Eyeora

Companies will work together on Extended Reality Projects and Initiatives Bringing AR, VR and MR to VNUE Artists

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that the company has signed an MOU with London-based XR company Eyeora LTD, to aggressively explore ways that the companies can work together to bring Eyeora's groundbreaking Metaverse platform to VNUE artists and to leverage the platform as well as VNUE relationships for monetization.

Eyeora provides an immersive, community-based Extended Reality Social Metaverse platform where 'explorers' can connect, discover content, experience events and explore new worlds created by creators (artist) on eyeora, our partners and the eyeora community. This makes it easy for everyone to experience XR through any mobile phone insert headset, in 3D Mode (without headset), as well as a growing number of standalone XR headsets. The eyeora XR app is free to download from both the AppStore and the Google Play Store, and the goal, initially, will be to enable VNUE content creators easy access to eyeora's XR tools and platform, as well as working together to create new immersive environments in association with our partners.

In fact, eyeora provides the tools that can empower DIY 'explorers' to become XR 'creators' themselves. The partnership that VNUE and eyeora envisions makes it easy and affordable for DIY users to create, customize, share and even monetize their own XR locations, content, experiences and events. VNUE specifically will be working with various artists, labels, management companies, promoters, sports figures and venues to bring VNUE branded content, both live and recorded, to the eyeora social XR platform, and to extend the capabilities of VNUE's StageIt, the oldest and best known ticketed livestream platform.

CEO Zach Bair said, "Imagine standing in the midst of an arena stage, with fans and friends, while your favorite artist performs around you. Imagine, if you will, watching your favorite band perform on the surface of another planet. Imagine worlds, environments and venues you have never experienced – and could never experience – without VNUE and the eyeora XR platform."

Daniel Corazzi, CEO/Founder of eyeora XR, said "It's clear that brands, businesses, institutions or artist… have to technically evolve in order for their target audience's to remain engaged and rewarded i.e from websites, to social accounts, mobile apps and now towards an XR metaverse existence, teleported, as if there in person. Audiences (explorers) are not just spectators anymore, they are now participants, we are creating immersive experiences closer to real life everyday, even digital twins of our favorite venues and places. Together, with VNUE, online events will be just as unforgettable as the real thing, by removing the limit in the skies, eyeora XR tech will let you be more, see more, do more."

The experience can include avatars, 3D immersion (facilitated by 3D cameras), custom environments, live or recorded content, branding, and advertising opportunities.

For more information, you may send an email to contact AT vnue DOT com, or visit the companies' websites.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net); StageIt, the world's oldest and best known ticket livestream platform, and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

About eyeora XR ( https://www.eyeora.com )

eyeora are a groundbreaking technology company that is redefining how Extended Reality content is created, shared, experienced and monetised. Driven by a passionate belief in the power of XR to enhance everyday life, we have created a social platform that brings together XR 'Creators' and XR 'Explorers' into one connected network. Driving content creation for the platform is our turnkey 'studio', that gives entertainers, athletes, brands, rights holders, influencers, businesses and educators all the tools they need to connect and engage with their audience through the ultimate experiential medium of XR. No high-entry costs, no coding, no lengthy post-production – it's Extended Reality made simple.

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.