VNUE, Inc. To Tour With "The Music Of Cream" On Spring 2020 Tour Providing Exclusive Tour Management And "Instant" Live Recordings

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTCQB: VNUE) will again hit the road with The Music of Cream - North America Spring 2020 Tour, providing exclusive tour management services and personnel, and will be recording all shows as "instant" live digital & mobile downloads via VNUE's set.fm innovative mobile and Internet distribution platform. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase Limited Edition VIP-style collectible laminates, each containing download codes for the show of their choice on the tour.

The Music of Cream features Eric Clapton's nephew, Will Johns (guitar, vocals), and the late Ginger Baker's son Kofi Baker (drums, vocals). They are joined for the North America Spring 2020 Tour by master musicians Sean McNabb (bass, vocals) and Chris Shutters (guitar, keys and vocals).

Following their successful 2018 and 2019 tours for The Music Of Cream - 50th Anniversary World Tour, spanning over 80 cities throughout North America and the UK, the Spring 2020 tour will see the band performing close to 50 cities and playing Cream's seminal album, Disraeli Gears, from top to bottom, followed by a set of Clapton classics.

Similar to VNUE's prior outings with the band, VNUE and The Music of Cream have forged another unique collaboration leveraging VNUE's world class tour management services and instant live recording and merchandising platforms.

"VNUE are at the cutting edge of live recording with their set.fm app. It is wonderful to be working with them again on our Spring 2020 tour," commented Producer/Manager, Simon Roberts. Roberts noted, "Cream were all about playing live and being in the moment. No two nights were ever the same. With VNUE recording these shows, fans will have their very own unique memento of The Music of Cream to take home with them. We also greatly benefit from VNUE's tour management services on this run."

"Our successful relationship with The Music of Cream dates back to their inaugural North American tour in 2018. We are thrilled to build upon our relationship by continuing to provide pristine instant live audio recordings for the fans, and to provide tour management services," stated Jeff Zakim, VNUE's SVP of Artists, Partners & Content Acquisition.

Zach Bair, CEO and Chairman of VNUE, said, "With this long-standing partnership, we are thrilled to be bringing to the table a wider scope of our artist and touring services by providing tour management services and staff for The Music of Cream, combined with our best-in-class live recording and experiential live music products."

Music fans across the globe can pre-order shows now by downloading the set.fm app, or by visiting http://bit.ly/MusicofCream2020 for digital downloads. To pre-order Limited Edition, VIP-style collectible laminates, fans can visit http://bit.ly/MusicofCreamLaminates. Laminates will be available at merchandise booths at all tour dates or can be ordered online with either "ship home" or "pick up" at the show option.

For more information about The Music Of Cream - North America Spring 2020 Tour, please visit www.musicofcream.com or www.facebook.com/musicofcream.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a cutting-edge music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, writers, labels, publishers, fans, venues and all stakeholders by creating new and exciting live music experiences, and by working to ensure the correct rights holders are being fairly compensated. The company is the exclusive licensee of DiscLive Network (www.disclive.net), the pioneer in "instant live" recording, and the owner and operator of Set.fm (www.set.fm), our innovative "instant" music delivery app platform. VNUE is also rolling out disruptive technology called Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), a cloud-based platform utilizing AI and other means which identifies music played in bars, restaurants, radio stations, and other businesses, and will ensure these businesses pay only their fair share for music licensing, while at the same time, ensuring songwriters and artists are paid for their work – creating a fully transparent performing rights ecosystem. The VNUE team is led by CEO and Chairman Zach Bair, a veteran music and tech entrepreneur. VNUE is made up of a group of technologists, artists, songwriters, performing musicians, music and touring executives, and of course fans, who are passionate about the future of the music industry.

