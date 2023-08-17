VNUE Radio Expands Its Reach to Help Those in Need

The Streaming Radio Station Benefitting Sophia's Mission To Be Hosted on TuneIn and Audacy's Digital Platforms, Reaching Over 70MM Monthly Active Users.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc's (OTC: VNUE) streaming radio station, VNUE Radio, in association with Sophia's Mission and NEWHD Media, is expanding its reach to major media platforms, TuneIn and Audacy, while turning up the heat to create job opportunities for autistic people, those with other disabilities and Veterans, by creating innovative streaming radio that is disruptive and to scale. Additionally, VNUE Radio will be available on other platforms such as Live365. Currently, VNUE Radio is available on its VNUE Radio app, available in both the Apple Store and Google Play.

VNUE understands the meaning of connection, which is a core mission of VNUE Radio, as Zach Bair CEO of VNUE and a USAF Veteran himself, explains, "Connection is not just connecting music fans with new and exciting content, as well as a carefully curated playlist of hits throughout the decades, but also by connecting disadvantaged people who ordinarily may be brushed aside with opportunities to shine and connect with listeners in a unique and meaningful way."

This major expansion of the listener base to these platforms will allow VNUE Radio to generate more sponsorship revenue, which in turn will help create more opportunities for those with disabilities, and at the same time exposes the artists of today and yesterday to millions of people around the world. Bair said it is his hope that brand partners will see this opportunity to help the cause.

With the addition of both Audacy and TuneIn, VNUE radio will have a combined reach of over 70 million people, including Canada and the UK, bringing VNUE's unique platform and message of love and acceptance to a diverse audience, and exposing new music to a new generation of listeners craving creative content.

Zach Martin, Founder of Sophia's Mission and NEWHD Media thinks that VNUE Radio compliments Sophia's objective to create meaningful employment for those with disabilities and at the same time connecting with artists and listeners in a very positive way using the latest technologies. "People are on their devices all the time and looking for ways to enjoy themselves," said Martin. "We are committed to making a connection with listeners by providing amazing entertainment while at the same time raising awareness."

Bair said, "VNUE Radio and this massive expansion compliments VNUE's other platforms such as StageIt ,Set.fm and our metaverse initiative, all of which form unique connections between fans and artists, and creates new revenue opportunities for the artists."

Listeners may currently download the VNUE Radio app from the Apple Store or Google Play and will soon be able to find the station on the Audacy platform, as well as the current availability of TuneIn and Live365. With each download and song play, listeners are helping those in need have a better life.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc. is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed live-streaming platforms.

The veteran entrepreneurs, artists, and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

About NEWHD Radio (www.newhdmedia.com)

NEWHD Radio is the innovative radio platform founded by longtime rock radio jock Zach Martin. NEWHD's vision is to provide exciting and innovative programming to a worldwide audience using emerging radio technology, while taking advantage of low-cost lease HD signals in major markets. NEWHD, in a strategic partnership with Game On Media Solutions (www.gameonmediasolutions.com), currently operates NEWHD-NY and NEWHD-LA, with a goal of adding additional stations in South Florida, Buffalo, Nashville and various other markets throughout the US. Founder Zach Martin is a direct descendant of Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the United States. He has been a fixture in New York radio for over three decades. He worked with legendary radio personality Scott Muni for almost a decade and has interviewed "rock royalty" ranging from Robert Plant and Ringo Starr to, in his words, "a whole bunch of country artists." NEWHD also provides unique opportunities for people in the spectrum (autism), giving people a chance to contribute and be part of something special.

