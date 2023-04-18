VNUE REPORTS YEAR-END RESULTS

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc (OTC: "VNUE") reported results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company reported an operating loss of $22,973,109 ($0.02 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net income of $2,920,382 ($0.00 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both years contain one-time, non-recurring expenses primarily dealing with non-cash stock-based related charges as well as derivative reversals, and goodwill and intangible asset write-downs. For this reason, the Company believes that a non-GAAP presentation of its operating loss for 2022 as well as the comparison to 2021 will be beneficial to investors for them to be able to obtain a better understanding of the Company's operating results and progress for the current and prior year. The following is a brief description of these non-recurring items:

2022 Items Include:

A non-cash charge of $15,300,000 related to the issuance of Series C Preferred Stock

related to the issuance of Series C Preferred Stock A charge of $4,261,683 for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, net of the earnout reversal of the Stage It acquisition

for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, net of the earnout reversal of the Stage It acquisition $758,333 in non-cash amortization of intangible assets

2021 Items Include:

A non-cash gain of $3,156,582 for the reversal of derivative liabilities

for the reversal of derivative liabilities A non-cash gain of $1,172,789 from the reversal of an accrued liability

Excluding these items in both years the Company's adjusted net loss from operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, amounted to $1,496,693 and $984,839 for the years ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 202,1 respectively.

Zach Bair, VNUE's Chairman, and CEO stated. "Despite the challenging environment we have operated in, especially in the post-COVID era, we made significant progress during 2022, which includes key milestones and events that have laid the foundation for future growth at the Company."

These items include:

Secured $1,500,000 in equity funding for the acquisition of StageIt;

in equity funding for the acquisition of StageIt; Acquired StageIt, which expanded our offering to musicians and consumers, and which opened the door to building a relationship with Roblox, one of the leading metaverse gaming platforms, attracting as many as 50 million simultaneous users per day.

Signed a deal with Kokku, one of the leading Roblox developers, to roll out a groundbreaking metaverse persistent concert and festival environment in the Roblox environment the VNUE, "ICON" project. The ICON project, which is nearing completion, is anticipated to deliver multiple virtual stages that may be used throughout the year for virtual concerts, and which will feature multiple layers of gaming and opportunities for sales of real and virtual merchandise.

Produced a StageIt live stream concert with Grammy-award-winning superstar Rob Thomas , which subsequently raised over $130,000 through the sale of admissions to the performance.

, which subsequently raised over through the sale of admissions to the performance. Produced a StageIt live stream concert for major Italian recording artist Il Volo, an arena show, which represented the largest live stream undertaking the Company has done to date;

Announced our proprietary Soundstr MDM platform, which is currently being introduced into the market, and reported progress in the deployment of Soundstr into several markets including Key West. Soundstr is VNUE's proprietary music and content recognition platform, which can identify music played in public spaces, such as bars, restaurants, and other types of businesses, as well as online streaming content;

Produced a 5-show event on StageIt with Irish artists Celtic Thunder;

Announced expansion of StageIt into the international market, with Hellmut Wolf joining as Director of International Artist Acquisitions;

Mr. Bair continued "The progress that we have made at StageIt has been slower than anticipated, and as a result, accounting rules required us to fully impair the goodwill and intangibles, and reverse the Earnout liability related to Stage It," Bair continued. "As noted, this is for accounting purposes only. We remain very optimistic about StageIt's future potential and believe that the former StageIt shareholders still have an opportunity to achieve their Earnout, particularly due to the commencement of our Metaverse project, as well as our aggressive expansion into other markets such as Europe, and recently Saudi Arabia. Overall, we had a very productive year, with a lot of progress on all fronts. I am optimistic that 2023 will be even better, starting with the long-awaited Matchbox Twenty tour which begins next month."

