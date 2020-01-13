VNUE Signs Matchbox Twenty to Record 2020 Tour Dates

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that the company has signed a deal with Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop rock band, to record each date on the band's 2020 tour, and to release "instant" collectible CD sets and collectible download cards through its exclusive partner, DiscLive (disclive.net), and through its innovative digital mobile platform, set.fm.

Additionally, VNUE has partnered with Ticketmaster (NASDAQ: TKTM) so that fans may have the option of purchasing the "instant live" CD sets when they buy their tickets.

Matchbox Twenty has sold over 40 million records worldwide, and earned multiple chart-topping singles, such as "Real World," "Back 2 Good," "Push," "3AM," and many others. 1996's Diamond-certified Yourself or Someone Like You proved a worldwide sensation and instantly established Matchbox as global superstars.

Rob Thomas, lead singer for Matchbox Twenty, and VNUE, have worked together now for three years, both on his solo tour this past summer, and for his annual concerts at the Borgata Hotel & Casino raising money for Thomas's foundation, Sidewalk Angels Foundation.

"Matchbox Twenty has been a very influential artist in my life," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "I still remember when "3AM" came out, and how much that song, and other Matchbox tunes, impacted my life at the time, as well as my own musical influences. I cannot tell you how thrilled that I am for VNUE to work with the band for the 2020 Tour, and how excited I am for us to deliver memories of a lifetime to their fans."

In addition to being able to pre-purchase the CD set through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com), which includes a $5 discount, fans may also purchase directly from DiscLive at https://bit.ly/matchboxtwenty2020, or at the shows they attend. Even if fans are not attending the show, fans may purchase from the DiscLive website, to be shipped home to them. Also, fans may purchase the instant digital content through the set.fm app (www.set.fm), or by downloading and installing the set.fm iOS app.

Bair added, "I am also excited to be working with Ticketmaster to provide fans this opportunity to reserve their experiential Matchbox Twenty live CD sets at the time of purchasing their tickets. Every band should be doing this – fans get something truly special, and artists make even more money by doing what they do every day – simply playing their music!"

The Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour kicks off on July 17th at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA, and will wrap up with an epic night under the stars at L.A.'s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28th. All dates will feature special guest The Wallflowers.

For additional ticketing information and all tour dates, please visit www.matchboxtwenty.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vnue.com

