VNUE TO RECORD AND RELEASE MATCHBOX TWENTY'S AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND SLOW DREAM TOUR

News provided by

VNUE, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 11:29 ET

DIGITAL AUDIO RECORDINGS TO BE AVAILABLE 48 HOURS AFTER EACH SHOW

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that the company is again partnering with worldwide superstars Matchbox Twenty to record and release digital audio from each show on its Slow Dream tour in 2024.  The tour starts February 13th, 2024, at RAC Arena in Perth Australia, and wraps up in New Plymouth, New Zealand at Bowl of Brooklands, on March 2nd, 2024.  It has been 12 years since the band has toured in the region.

Each show is being pristinely recorded and will be mastered, and then the audio will be made available for download within 48 hours after each show.

Fans may pre-order a copy by going to:  https://bit.ly/MB2024Downloads.

"I'm very excited that we are once again working with Matchbox Twenty," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE.  "This is our seventh year working with the band, and providing great content to fans."

VNUE's work, along with partner DiscLive (www.disclivenetwork.com) allows fans to re-live their experience over and over with its high-quality recorded products, including physical CD sets available from this past summer's Slow Dream Tour U.S. leg.

For more information, visit matchboxtwenty.com, and the digital audio may be ordered before, during and after each show at https://bit.ly/MB2024Downloads.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc. is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclivenetwork.com), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestreaming platforms.

The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.

