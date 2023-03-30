VNUE To Record Matchbox Twenty 2023 "Slow Dream" Tour Dates

Limited Edition DiscLive CD Sets and Digital Downloads to be Offered

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that the company will be hitting the road with Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop rock band, to record each date on the band's 2023 "Slow Dream" tour, and will be releasing "instant" collectible double CD sets and collectible download cards through its exclusive partner, DiscLive (disclive.net), as well as digital downloads.

Additionally, VNUE partnered with Ticketmaster so that fans may have the option of purchasing the "instant live" CD sets when they buy their tickets, as well as from the DiscLive.net website.

The band is releasing its first new album in over a decade, "Where the Light Goes," on May 26th, and the first single from that album, "Wild Dogs (Living in a Slow Dream)" has already dropped.

Matchbox Twenty has sold over 40 million records worldwide, and earned multiple chart-topping singles, such as "Real World," "Back 2 Good," "Push," "3AM," and many others. 1996's Diamond-certified Yourself or Someone Like You proved a worldwide sensation and instantly established Matchbox as global superstars.

Rob Thomas, lead singer for Matchbox Twenty, and VNUE, have worked together now for several years, both on his solo tour in 2019, and for his concerts at the Borgata Hotel & Casino, raising money for Rob and his wife Marisol's charity, Sidewalk Angels Foundation.

"After what feels like an excruciating wait, we are rocking and ready to hit the road with Matchbox Twenty," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "Despite the long wait, the timing is awesome, with a new hit single and an album about to drop. This is also the first time that Matchbox Twenty has ever done 'instant' CDs, which is also exciting!"

In addition to being able to pre-purchase the CD set through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com), which includes a $5 discount, fans may also purchase directly from https://bit.ly/MB2023LIVECD or at the shows they attend. Even if fans are not attending the show, DiscLive will ship worldwide.

The Matchbox Twenty Slow Dream Tour kicks off on May 16th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and will feature support from Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson for the first half of the tour and chart-topping singer-songwriter/producer Ben Rector on the second half.

VNUE noted that CD set purchases from Ticketmaster for the 2020 tour will be honored for the 2023 tour. All CDs purchased via Ticketmaster will be shipped directly to customers.

For additional ticketing information and all tour dates, please visit www.matchboxtwenty.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestreaming platforms.

The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.