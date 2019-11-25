VNUE's DiscLive Announces Permanent Expansion Into Australia

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) today announced that DiscLive, its exclusive partner for live recorded content through physical products and its set.fm mobile content platform, has formed relationships to establish a permanent foothold in Australia, straight on the heels of its successful tour in that country with international superstar Rob Thomas.

The company has partnered with Second Gear Productions, based in Brisbane, to establish an Australian fulfillment center for physical product delivery. Additionally, DiscLive has launched a relationship with Gold Coast-based Dorsey Productions to bring on more Australian and other touring acts into the company's roster of "instant live" recordings. Dorsey Productions will also be assisting with further business development in the UK.

Scott Dorsey, of Dorsey Productions, was born into a musical family as the 3rd child to superstar Engelbert Humperdinck, and has managed his famous father as well as a number of other notable artists since 1990. Dorsey Productions was launched when Scott relocated from the UK to Australia in 2000, and since that time has produced thousands of shows and tours with artists such as Michael Bolton, Air Supply, Toni Braxton and many more. Dorsey Productions is currently promoting a 15-city tour "In Conversation with the Sopranos" in the UK, and recently signed an exclusive management agreement with child prodigy Taj Farrant.

"Australia has always been an awesome market for our products," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, and president of DiscLive. "This latest tour with Rob was no exception, and has helped springboard our plan to have a permanent presence in Oz. Scott Dorsey, of Dorsey Productions, brings years of experience and relationships in working the Australian market, and we are excited to have him join our team. And none of it could happen without the involvement of Doug de Jong's Second Gear Productions, and the establishment of our fulfillment center in Brisbane. Doug has helped on numerous engagements, and we are equally excited to partner with him."

"Diversity is what I love about this business," said Dorsey. "One minute I am booking a tour for The Sopranos in London and the next I am on tour with Rob Thomas in Australia where Taj has been guest starring! I am so excited to begin my association with Zach and the amazing team at DiscLive; we have some great stuff to do together!"

DiscLive has operated in Australia both under the DiscLive brand, and as "Abbey Road Live," when partnered with EMI, but has never established an official permanent presence until now. Prior artists recorded in Australia include Slash, Alter Bridge, Devo, Blondie, Simple Minds, and more.

The expansion allows DiscLive and VNUE to more easily grow the business in Australia, New Zealand, and the Far East.

