VNUE's LIVE STREAM PLATFORM STAGEIT CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS REACH IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET

PARTNERING WITH FULL OPTION LLC IN SAUDI ARABIA

STREAMING SHOWS TO WORLDWIDE AUDIENCE

LOS ANGELES , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest-running and innovative livestream platforms, VNUE, Inc.'s StageIt (OTC: VNUE) is once again expanding its reach in the international market, partnering with Full Option LLC in Saudi Arabia to develop live and taped music performances originating from Saudi Arabia to a worldwide audience.

Full Option will use its network and connections to create awareness and bring artists to the StageIt platform to stream live shows and will hold the exclusive right to book performances in Saudi Arabia on StageIt. Full Option will ensure there is a robust internet presence at each venue to stream the show via StageIt without dropouts or interruptions.

Lou Mann, CEO of StageIt says, "This is an incredible opportunity for StageIt to expand into a new market as well as share music and cultures around the world in new places."

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with StageIt in Saudi Arabia," says Full Option LLC's Abdullah Danish. "This collaboration will bring together our expertise and resources to create innovative solutions and drive growth in the region."

About StageIt

StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE, Inc, is oldest and most well-known online experience connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE on February 14, 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader, StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit StageIt.com

About Full Option LLC

Full Option LLC is a family-owned company specializing in holding and organizing parties, festivals and events. The company is licensed by General Entertainment Authority in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Led by CEO for the entertainment sector, Haitham Kalo, Full Option LLC has 18+ years' experience organizing events with their vast relationships across the field of entertainment.

About VNUE, Inc

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

