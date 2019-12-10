Voatz Participates in U.S. Census Bureau's Opportunity Project Technology Demo Day

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voatz, a mobile-focused voting and citizen engagement platform, announced today that it participated in the U.S. Census Bureau's technology Demo Day. The company demonstrated how the U.S. Census Bureau could learn from recent mobile voting pilots to increase accessibility for census input, while also enhancing identity and data security. The demonstration was presented as an initiative that could facilitate the census beyond 2020, which marks the first year that the census will be conducted digitally.

Voatz was among 15 innovative projects from companies, including Redfin and Visa, designed to support the upcoming census by creatively engaging hard-to-count populations, bridging the digital divide and helping to promote the 2020 census. The demo was part of a collaborative effort between government agencies, technology companies and nongovernment organizations called "The Opportunity Project" to translate open data into user-friendly tools that solve real-world problems.

"We've been honored to collaborate on the future of the U.S. census, leveraging our recent pilot successes in the mobile voting space to devise possibilities for the future of increasing accessibility, securing identity and data entry for the Census," said Voatz Co-Founder & CEO Nimit Sawhney. "We're looking forward to future collaborations as the U.S. Census Bureau continues to explore innovative measures for securing data and identity."

Voatz enables citizens to vote in many types of elections via a secured smartphone or tablet. Earlier this year, the company successfully conducted pilots with the City and County of Denver; Utah County, Utah; Pierce County, Washington; and Jackson and Umatilla counties in Oregon to expand absentee voting for deployed military personnel and overseas U.S. citizens during the 2019 municipal elections.

In 2018, Voatz conducted a successful pilot with 24 counties in West Virginia during the federal midterm elections where deployed military personnel and overseas U.S. citizens leveraged the platform to cast their ballots. This pilot represented the first time that mobile voting secured by a blockchain-based infrastructure had ever been used in a U.S. Federal Election.

The Voatz platform uses biometrics, encryption and blockchain technology to increase accessibility, security and auditability in election systems. In addition to the pilot programs, Voatz has partnered with state political parties, universities, labor unions, church groups and nonprofits to administer elections using its platform.

About Voatz

Voatz is an award-winning mobile elections platform backed by military-grade security and cutting-edge technology (including biometrics and a blockchain-based infrastructure). Voatz enables voting via compatible smartphones and tablets to increase accessibility and security in elections. Since 2016, Voatz has run numerous elections with towns, cities, states, both major state political parties, universities, and unions. In 2018, Voatz ran the first mobile blockchain vote in U.S. federal election history in partnership with the State of West Virginia to empower deployed military personnel and overseas citizens (UOCAVA) to vote in the primary and midterm elections (24 counties). In 2019, the County of Denver selected Voatz to enable UOCAVA citizens to vote in its municipal general and runoff elections. Learn more at https://voatz.com.

