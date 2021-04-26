VOBARA Ices Out the Hip Hop Industry

Their secret: "We let the work speak for itself," owner Alex Arabov explains, "It doesn't matter who you are, we don't cut corners. We give every customer personal treatment, we're proud of every piece we produce."

VOBARA came on the scene in 2016, selling their signature Apple Watch Pendant and instantly stood out from the competition with their clean designs, high quality materials, and fair pricing. While the Apple Watch Pendant can still be found today on their website, Alex found a passion in creating custom pieces. Today, his pieces can be seen setting trends throughout the industry.

Recently, in Soulja Boy's viral TikTok "She Make it Clap" dance challenge, he's seen wearing his custom "DRACO" chain, by VOBARA.

Rick Ross is known to have a vast jewelry collection, which VOBARA can take credit for at least 20 custom pieces, plus watches and other necklaces. The iconic "CEO" pendant that makes appearances throughout Ross' Instagram is the first VOBARA custom designed for the artist. He also shows off his "Lion Judah" pendant, another custom job by VOBARA.

Being a trendsetter in the game, Ross is always thinking of his next look, and the jewelry to match. "The other night I was at [Rick Ross'] house we were discussing different eras of jewelry, from the big rope chains to the short cuban links now. In that conversation, we spoke about the classic Lazaro pendants and figaro chains that drug dealers were wearing in the 80's." Alex recalls. "His face lit up and told me he wanted a dope Lazaro pendant and figaro chain to get that dope boy vibe. Two days later I was at his house with some Lazaro pendants and iced out figaro chains. He ended up buying two of them."

No piece is created by accident, there is a story behind each design. To get started with your very own pendant and set the next trend, visit VOBARA on their website: www.vobarashop.com or follow them on IG: @VobaraGold

