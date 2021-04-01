VOBARA paves the way, in diamonds and gold, for custom jewelry as the new normal

This entrepreneurial spirit, especially for the jewelry industry, was passed down to him from watching his father and uncle, Jacob the Jeweler, hustle and create an empire in this space. Unfortunately, Alex's father passed when he was 8 years old. Instead of letting this get him down he grinded harder, creating VOBARA (Arabov backwards) as a tribute to this late father.

Alex also grew up with a passion for the hip-hop industry. With his jewelry business as a side hustle, he made a career of shooting music videos and photography, connecting with big names such as Kodak Black, shooting his "Institution" album cover. Kodak, as well as Quavo, from Migos, Quincy Combs, and King Combs, were some of the names that helped kick start VOBARA when Alex was ready to move full-time into the jewelry industry in 2016.

The VOBARA Apple watch pendants, the company's debut product, proved the jewelry industry is where Alex belonged. These sleek, stylish pendants, available in gold, rose gold, and white gold, are custom made to fit the Apple watch and turn your wrist watch into a statement necklace.

Today, while the Apple watch pendants are still available, VOBARA focuses on creating high end custom pieces with a customer base that includes Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Diddy, Quavo, and more. Despite his celebrity roster, Alex caters to anyone looking for a custom piece. He ensures each customer gets his full attention during the design process, an affordable price, and a final piece made of only the best materials.

No matter your budget, VOBARA will design a unique custom piece that fits you in every sense of the word. To get started creating your custom piece with Alex today, buy an Apple watch pendant, or get some inspiration for your custom piece by VOBARA, check out their website: www.vobarashop.com and follow them on Instagram: @VobaraGold.

SOURCE VOBARA