Vobile Completes Acquisition of Zefr's Rights ID and Channel ID Businesses, Financed by Accel-KKR Credit Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile, Inc. ("Vobile"), the market leader in online video content protection and monetization, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Zefr's Rights ID and Channel ID businesses with financing from Accel-KKR Credit Partners, a fund managed by leading technology-focused investment firm, Accel-KKR.



Vobile provides video content protection services to the world's top entertainment studios and television networks. The acquired Rights ID and Channel ID businesses focus on content monetization and viewer engagement maximization. These businesses share customer bases and use complementary technologies to help content owners maintain full control of their assets on the Internet.

"This is an exciting milestone for Vobile, as we round out the world's leading video content protection and monetization platform at a time when major media companies are redefining video distribution models with the launch of direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription services," said Yangbin Wang, CEO and Founder of Vobile. "Stopping online piracy to minimize subscription revenue loss and leveraging social media influencer marketing to maximize subscriber base are critically important to the success of DTC businesses."

"This acquisition is strategic and transformative. It will accelerate our revenue growth and lead to long-term success at Vobile," added Wang. "When selecting a financing partner, we looked for a team who understood the value proposition of the merger and had the ability to execute quickly. Accel-KKR has been committed to the success of the transaction and has taken the time to understand our unique business."

"At Accel-KKR, we invest in vertically oriented technology businesses that add value to their niche industry," said Samantha Shows, Managing Director and Head of Credit Investing at Accel-KKR. "In our industry research, we have come to understand that Vobile along with Rights ID and Channel ID are viewed as thought leaders by content owners and production studios. We are pleased to support the acquisition and are excited to see Vobile expand with innovative solutions to help content owners address digital piracy and revenue opportunities."

About Vobile

Vobile (SEHK: 3738) is the market leader in online video content protection and monetization. Its best-in-class SaaS platforms are widely used by top entertainment studios and television networks. Its advanced technology solutions enable content owners to reduce infringement-related revenue loss and increase revenue growth in online video distribution. Vobile is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Oregon, Hong Kong, China, Tokyo, London and Melbourne, Australia. For more information, please visit www.vobilegroup.com.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value through significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta and London. For more information, please visit www.accel-kkr.com.

SOURCE Vobile Group

