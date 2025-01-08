VOBILE PROVIDES COPYRIGHT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR GENERATIVE AI ECOSYSTEM

Live Demonstrations of AIGC Watermarking on NVIDIA Architecture at CES

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile Group Limited (SEHK: 3738; OTCQX: VOBIF), a worldwide leader in digital content protection and transaction services, announced today its new product offering of copyright management services for generative AI ecosystem. The advancement of generative AI, accelerated by the exponential growth of GPU performances, is forcing disruptive changes in the $3 trillion media and entertainment industry. Protecting intellectual property rights is essential for the future success of the media and entertainment industry in digital economy.

"Generative AI breaks down barriers, allowing younger generations and individual producers to tell their unique stories in video format. The huge increase of creative content will improve diversity and inclusivity. However, it brings unprecedented challenges at the same time," stated Yangbin Wang, Chairman and CEO of Vobile. "The media and entertainment industry relies on effective copyright protection to ensure creators and rightsholders are compensated fairly. Our new technology and solution are pivotal in upholding the generative AI ecosystem's integrity, facilitating innovative revenue-sharing models while safeguarding creators' rights."

The generative AI ecosystem is a dynamic environment that uses artificial intelligence to create new content, such as text, images, audio, and videos. It is growing exponentially and continuously accelerated by the rapid advancement of AI.

An exhibitor at CES 2025, Vobile has demonstrations in the ARIA Hospitality Suites to showcase its seamless watermarking software capabilities with live video content produced by generative AI, running on NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud.

About Vobile

Vobile is a worldwide leader in digital content protection and transaction services for the premium entertainment companies, platforms, sports leagues, and publishers. Our industry-leading SaaS solutions for copyright protection and content monetization, powered by AI technologies, make creative content more valuable.

