VOC Partners Launches Self-Storage Investment Platform and Exclusive Partnership with Budget Store & Lock

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOC Partners, LLC, a real estate investment firm specializing in data-driven self-storage projects, today announced the official launch of its Self-Storage Investment Platform (SIP) – an institutional framework designed to acquire, develop, and operate high-performing self-storage assets across the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm also introduced its initial SIP Portfolio, representing the first group of assets advancing under this platform.

Built in partnership with Budget Store & Lock, Pennsylvania's largest locally owned operator and a Top-50 U.S. self-storage brand, VOC's SIP integrates decades of operating experience with institutional discipline, advanced analytics, and localized market intelligence. The platform brings together operating experience, technology enablement, and rigorous underwriting to create durable value across market cycles.

"Self-storage has demonstrated stability through a wide range of economic conditions," said Drew R. Lewis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of VOC Partners. "Our platform is built to deliver performance through proximity, data, and disciplined execution – aligning institutional investors with local experience that truly understands each market."

The SIP Portfolio

The SIP Portfolio anchors the platform with a balanced mix of Value-Add, Core, Core-Plus, and Opportunistic assets located in Lehigh, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Delaware Counties. Each property benefits from Budget Store & Lock's established operating infrastructure and VOC's data-driven value-creation approach, including dynamic pricing, revenue optimization, and performance analytics.

Illustrative holdings include

Five stabilized properties totaling 143,000 NRSF, providing consistent occupancy and operational efficiency Opportunistic: An urban infill new construction project totaling 99,400 NRSF while expanding self-storage accessibility in Delaware County

Each asset benefits from BS&L's established operating platform, which includes dynamic pricing, centralized operations, and data-driven capital planning.

Technology-Enabled Investment Management

VOC's digital infrastructure enables transparent communication and reporting through its Investment Management Portal, a secure platform for document management, financial tracking, and performance analytics. This technology emphasizes VOC's dedication to rigorous governance, data transparency, and accountability.

About Budget Store & Lock

Budget Store & Lock is a Pennsylvania-based, family-owned self-storage operator founded in 1997, with 50 facilities totaling more than 2.6 million rentable square feet across Northampton, Lehigh, Berks, and surrounding counties. Ranked #49 nationally by Inside Self Storage, the company is recognized as one of the nation's leading independent operators known for operational excellence and local market insight.

About VOC Partners

VOC Partners, LLC is a Delaware-based real-estate investment platform focused on institutional self-storage assets across the Mid-Atlantic. Anchored by its "Proximity Strategy" and exclusive partnership with Budget Store & Lock, VOC combines operational excellence, technology integration, and disciplined underwriting to drive predictable, scalable results.

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of interests will be made only to accredited investors through confidential offering materials and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

