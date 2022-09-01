Vocal Competition Returns to Dallas / Fort Worth For 6th Annual DFW Icon with New Categories, More Cash Awards and Finals On-Stage at Gilley's Dallas

Now Part of a Non-Profit on a Mission to Introduce Amateur Musicians to the Music Industry

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Submissions opened this week for DFW Icon , which returns to Dallas / Fort Worth for its 6th annual year, with added categories and double the cash awards with potential to win up to $1500. Preliminaries are online and the finals in person at Gilley's in Dallas. DFW Icon was acquired by J Angel Foundation on a mission to usher young talent into the professional music industry. Entry categories for vocalists are 5-12, 13-17, 18 + and original songwriters of any age. The deadline for submissions is October 10th.

To register, contestants must upload a YouTube-hosted video at www.DFWIcon.com ; the registration fee is $25.

All entries will be available to view at #DFWIcon2022 community on YouTube. Three cash winners will emerge from each category: 1st receives $500, 2nd $300, and 3rd $200 cash. A Grand Winner will be awarded $1000. All winners will also receive trophies and miscellaneous industry and sponsored opportunities.

DFW Icon was founded by Dallas native and "The Human Hitmaker," Jonathan George who was the Grand Champion winner of Ed McMahon's "Next Big Star." He will serve as one of this year's judges along with a panel of music industry experts.

Five former contestants of DFW Icon have gone on to compete on American Idol. Other notable participants include Gayle, whose hit single, "abcdefu" reached #1 on the Billboard Global 200 in 2021 and surpassed over 500 million streams. Dallas native, singer-songwriter, Harper Grace was a finalist on American Idol and is currently on tour with rapper, Nelly.

The new DFW Icon owner, Jennifer Wang is the cofounder of a Dallas-based company who sells brands such as Ferragamo, YSL Beauty and La Mer to the top luxury loving customers, she stated: "I believe that music can heal the world. Though I originally created the J Angel Foundation to fund education, health and COVID-related initiatives, after my daughter competed in the DFW Icon event twice, we moved our focus to help support the dreams of young people coming to fruition."

"I've spent over 20 years building authentic, rockstar brands for budding musical talents and it's great to return to my hometown to help discover the next generation of artists," said Jonathan George, now Founder of Unleash Your Rockstar .

About: DFW Icon is the premier vocal competition for youth and original songwriting adults that has been held in the Dallas Fort Worth area since 2015. Founded by Jonathan George, the Grand Champion winner of Ed McMahon's "Next Big Star," DFW Icon is now owned and run by J Angel Foundation, an organization on a mission to provide opportunities to future musical stars and introduce them to the professional music industry. DFW Icon hosts vocalists in the following age categories: 5-12, 13-17, 18 and above and original songwriters of any age. The finals take place on a professional stage and environment. Preliminary selections are made virtually from YouTube hosted performances. The in-person finals will showcase 10 finalists chosen from 4 categories who perform to pre-recorded tracks of their choice - of any format music style - on stage. Winners are awarded with a package that consists of cash and meaningful services designed to catapult their career to the next step. Sponsors include Happy Camper Live

Media Contacts:

Brown + Dutch PR, Inc.

Alyson Dutch, [email protected], 310.456.7151

SOURCE DFW Icon