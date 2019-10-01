Vocalize Graduates Newchip Pre-Seed Accelerator

FAIR HAVEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocalize, Inc. has successfully completed the Newchip Pre-Seed Accelerator, an Austin-based web and mobile investment platform that connects startups to investors. The cohort concluded in September 2019 and Vocalize will participate in Newchip's Investor Startup Showcase, an online event for startups in the program to pitch to prospective investors this October.

"After evaluating the multiple accelerators, Newchip was the obvious choice for the education and mentorship they provided," said CJ Silva, Founder of Vocalize. "The guidance, information, and exercises were key for the advancement of Vocalize, Inc. and we are excited to participate in the Investor Showcase."

"As companies from our initial cohorts finish the Pre-Seed program and go off to scale their business to the next level, we're left with a legacy of genuine commitment to helping entrepreneurs as well as a growing community of alumni around the world," said Joshua Lawton, Accelerator Director of Newchip. "We created the Pre-Seed Accelerator program as a valuable avenue through which startups, anywhere in the world, can take their early-stage business to the next level in order to raise capital - and it's working!"

New advertising technology, Vocalize, changes how users navigate the Internet and how companies approach SEO. The innovative patent-pending solution allows businesses to secure a unique spoken phrase, which helps prospective clients or customers jump directly to the company's website, or to connect through the company's customer service phone number instantly – just by speaking the phrase into their mobile phone. Vocalize is actively vetting partners to join their Beta. If selected to join, services are provided for free. Visit https://vocalizemysite.com/ to learn more.

The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a comprehensive curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, Masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VC's, and the crowd. Three components comprise the Newchip Accelerator: Bootcamp, Pre-Seed, and Seed.

To apply for the Newchip Accelerator, please visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

