Vocantas Partners with HR1Systems to Create a More Connected UKG Ready Ecosystem

TORONTO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocantas and HR1Systems (HR1) today announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate the next generation of Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) Ready product ecosystem. UKG Ready product is the #1 leading product in global HCM software that brings an All-In-One product for Human Resource (HR) and Payroll professionals. Together, this partnership will optimize integration and NextGen software that connects advisory, implementation, and advanced workforce optimization into one unified experience of Human Capital Management (HCM) and Scheduling software.

HR1 and Vocantas Logo

This partnership delivers a strategic solution for mid-market organizations using UKG Ready that are facing growing workforce complexity, including compliance pressure, cost containment demands, manager bandwidth constraints, and shifting operational needs. Recognizing that implementation alone is not enough to solve these challenges, the Vocantas & HR1Systems collaboration creates a structured path from foundational system configuration to intelligent workforce optimization. Together, the partnership helps organizations strengthen scheduling automation, improve labor cost visibility and control, enhance frontline communication, support scalable compliance management, and reduce the administrative burden placed on managers, ultimately, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently, respond more effectively, and better support their workforce.

"The future of workforce management is ecosystem-led. This partnership will create a seamless journey for organizations ready to modernize how they schedule and engage their workforce," said Adam Seguin, Managing Director of Vocantas.

"Relationships, not Leads, has always been my philosophy throughout 25 years of my HR and Payroll career. This exciting relationship elevates our #TLC service mode to the next generation of experience for our customers," said Alexander-Ali Dalipi, CEO of HR1Systems.

The power of collaboration through relationships will revolutionize the HCM, SaaS and workforce automation marketplace.

About HR1Systems

HR1Systems, led by CEO Alexander-Ali Dalipi, is a HR and payroll technology consulting firm that helps startups, small businesses, and mid-size organizations implement, optimize, and maintain HRIS and payroll systems with a hands-on, client-focused approach. HR1Systems has built a reputation for delivering precise, high-impact, and award-winning implementations across today's leading HR and payroll software platforms, while redefining white-glove service as Total Luxury Care (#TLC). More than a service provider, HR1Systems operates as a strategic partner in the Human Capital Management and SaaS market, offering expert guidance and design in implementation strategy, data migration and integrations, project management, payroll and tax support, ACA reporting, business intelligence, report automation, training, and ongoing operational support.

About Vocantas

Vocantas, under the leadership of Managing Director Adam Seguin, brings advanced scheduling and communication capabilities that unlock automation, compliance, and measurable labor efficiency. Vocantas is a workforce automation company recognized for helping organizations simplify complex staffing operations through automated shift filling, schedule planning, attendance tracking, emergency communication, and smart analytics. Its platform is designed to reduce manual scheduling work, improve response times, and empower employees through self-service tools that let them view schedules, bid on open shifts, receive notifications, and report absences or lateness through a mobile-friendly experience. With a strong focus on flexibility, speed, and employee communication, Vocantas has positioned itself as a practical, high-impact solution for employers that need to improve coverage, streamline workforce processes, and boost employee satisfaction.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vocantas: [email protected]

HR1Systems: [email protected]

SOURCE HR1Systems