Vocatio Receives $107,948 Donation From an Anonymous Donor Through PCA Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocatio Career Prep High School ("Vocatio") is pleased to announce a charitable contribution of $107,948, which was donated from an anonymous source to assist work general operation and administration. The PCA Foundation played an important role in maximizing the gift, which is Vocatio's first donation in non-cash financial instruments. Vocatio will be able to further enhance its operational facilities and the quality of its educational program.

Vocatio Career Prep High School

Vocatio exists to provide a distinctive, comprehensive, Christ-centered academic and vocational program that aims to place young men and women into post-secondary educational institutions or on successful career paths by offering a combination of core academic and CTE (career and technical education) classes, along with character development training. The goal is for students to develop strong leadership skills, a solid moral character, and self-discipline. Vocatio serves teens in Hunting Park, who are fighting to overcome financial duress, substandard public education, and systemic racism. They have committed to holistically combating these challenges by providing an effective, encouraging, and safe educational environment through the love and teachings of Christ.

Vocatio recently expanded its donor base by strategically adding an Advisory Council and is currently conducting a feasibility study to add an automotive repair track to its current welding, carpentry, and digital media tracks. Several organizations and individuals have expressed interest in this new addition to Vocatio, especially as a potential model for other CTE tracks. Vocatio aims for all CTE courses to be financially self-sustaining as it establishes partnerships with pertinent industries.

The donor and his church have supported Vocatio since its inception through summer volunteering, financial giving, and, most importantly, through their prayers. The donor shared his testimony after his decision to make this generous gift to us: "After being led to Vocatio, I wanted to liquidate my stocks before the market performed worse. Instead, the value jumped up almost 20% in two weeks. It was a miracle!"

As Vocatio continues to raise funds to provide a unique opportunity for the teens in Hunting Park, we look forward to sharing more testimonies of miraculous provision.

About Vocatio

Vocatio Career Prep High School is a 501(c)(3) educational institution located in Hunting Park, North Philadelphia. Vocatio was established after several years of summer and Saturday programming, since 2014, in order to focus on two foundational societal issues -- restoring family relationships and building economic sustainability. Vocatio seeks to build essential and effective long-term solutions with a community-wide, grassroots approach and provides complementary solutions to other already existing organizations in the community.

About PCA Foundation

The PCA Foundation provides charitable financial services to Christians, enabling them to carry out their stewardship responsibilities and charitable desires to financially support the Kingdom of Jesus Christ through the Presbyterian Church in America and other Christian ministries.

