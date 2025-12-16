Vocelli Pizza Expands Footprint into Dalton, Georgia, Houston, Texas and Rockville, Maryland in 2026

Brand unveils a new vibrant community-focused dining experience in historic Dalton landmark, brings back an experienced operator in Rockville and introduces a regionalized menu with Halal Products to Houston

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocelli Pizza, an Italian-inspired pizza chain known for its handcrafted pizzas and award-winning operations, is proud to announce its continued national expansion with three new locations opening in early 2026. The company will debut its fourth dine-in restaurant in Dalton, Georgia, in the historic Crown Cotton Mill building. They have signed a new franchise agreement in Katy, Texas, marking Vocelli's first entry into the Houston market and opening the 17th Maryland Store in Rockville.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth into new communities that share our passion for quality, service, and authentic Italian-inspired food," said Toni Bianco, CEO of Vocelli Pizza. "Our expansion into Dalton and Houston reflects the strong demand for our brand, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience to guests in both markets."

In Dalton, Georgia, multi-unit Franchisees of Vocelli Pizza will open within the historic Crown Cotton Mill, originally built in 1884 and now transformed into a vibrant mixed-use destination with shops, restaurants, event spaces, and loft apartments. Opening in January 2026, the new dine-in location will bring a lively, community-focused atmosphere to the landmark setting, including a stage for live music, pool tables, bingo nights, beer and wine service, and a weekend brunch menu, creating a true gathering place for families, friends, and local residents. The Dalton location will be the 2nd Georgia location built.

The Katy location, scheduled to open in March 2026, will introduce a regionalized menu with Halal products, offering an inclusive dining option for Houston's growing and diverse community. The location will be at 2941 W. Grand Parkway, North Katy, Texas.

The Rockville, Maryland, location is set to return under a franchisee with deep ties to the Vocelli Pizza family business, supported by the expertise of a longtime Vocelli employee turned franchisee. The location is expected to open by February 2026.

"The team is excited to introduce Vocelli Pizza to Houston with a full Halal menu," said Toni Bianco, CEO of Vocelli Pizza. "There is a clear demand for high-quality Halal pizza and delivery options, and we are proud to meet that need while bringing our brand to a new and dynamic market."

These upcoming openings show the continued growth and Vocelli Pizza's momentum as the company aims to launch 11 new locations in 2026 across the United States.

To learn more about Vocelli Pizza, please visit vocellipizza.com.

About Vocelli Pizza

Vocelli Pizza is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and has over 80 locations offering pizza and other Italian foods for carryout and delivery. Since opening its doors in 1988 and selling the first franchise in 1993, Vocelli Pizza has been a neighborhood staple for pizza lovers everywhere. The company has realized franchise growth from its award-winning product, low start-up costs and a national marketing program. Vocelli Pizza offers single and multi-unit development packages to qualified franchisees.

Media Contact:

Jim Powers

[email protected]

SOURCE Vocelli Pizza