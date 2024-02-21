VOCIC Presents its Latest Products at Arab Health 2024 in Dubai

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The VOCIC team showcased its latest home medical care and senior care products at Arab Health 2024 in Dubai, held from January 29th to February 1st. The exhibition provided a crucial chance to present VOCIC's innovative healthcare solutions to professionals.

VOCIC at Arab Health 2024 in Dubai

In keeping with the essence of Arab Health 2024, VOCIC exhibited a range of smart home care products, including mobility aids, nursing beds, and bathing safety essentials. The first day witnessed a swift depletion of nursing bed and bathtub lift chair samples, marking successful collaborations with numerous hospital agents. VOCIC mobility aids also received appreciation for their handy design, and great balance on quality, price and service. Several major local retailers have shown keen interest in collaboration.

VOCIC H91 Nursing Bed, 2023 Muse Design Award Winner, Garnered Significant Attention.

The VOCIC H91 Nursing Bed stole the spotlight at this exhibition. Different from the nursing beds commonly seen on the market, the VOCIC H91 Nursing Bed stands out for its unique white appearance, full-wrap edge, multi-functionality, and high level of intelligence.

VOCIC Goal for 2024 - Help More People Regain Mobility

Staying active and moving around helps seniors live longer and happier lives, this is the fundamental condition of home rehab. This is why VOCIC's goal for 2024 is to assist a greater number of individuals in restoring their mobility, through offering practical and affordable mobility solutions.

VOCIC Ultra-Budget Rollator - NEW Z21 Ergonomic Foldable 4-Wheel Rollator Walker

VOCIC star product in 2024 is the NEW Z21 Ergonomic Foldable 4-Wheel Rollator Walker, an upgraded version of its 2023 best-selling rollator walker model. They've undergone significant enhancements on this version, including reinforced aluminum alloy tubes for a weight capacity of 330lbs, a 3-second folding mechanism and 360°safety features. Priced under $100, they're committed to delivering exceptional value to their customers.

MSCO5, a leading medical source company in Saudi Arabia and a 7-year partner of VOCIC, initiated in-depth discussions for extended collaboration regarding its latest home care product offerings. Especially the VOCIC Z21 rollator walker.

VOCIC Mobility Scooters Cater to Individuals of All Ages Searching for Portable Mobility Solutions

VOCIC offers multiple mobility scooter options to meet different mobility demands:

VOCIC product roadmap also includes other auxiliary items such as wheelchairs, floor lifts, chair lifts, electric patient lifts and more. With its commitment to premier products and exceptional support, VOCIC aims to assist increasing number of individuals in reclaiming mobility effortlessly.

VOCIC Home Rehab Products, Designed for Seniors, with a Focus on Quality and Performance.

Over the past 10 years, VOCIC transitioned from being a supplier of nursing beds to becoming a manufacturer of comprehensive home rehab products. They invested a lot in building R&D and support teams, and took efforts to ensure their rehabilitation products help elevate users' comfort, independence, and dignity. As noted by Edward Lee, Director of the Production and Research Team, "VOCIC products are expressly designed to enhance the well-being of users, with a focus on quality and performance." Here're actions we have been taking to make VOCIC different:

Products Quality Comes First

Most VOCIC products proudly carry FDA certification, which is typically a symbol of products meeting high quality and safety standards. They focus on the functionality and durability of their products, selecting sturdy, high-quality materials to prolong their lifespan. At the same time, they adopt a thorough factory inspection process to guarantee that each product aligns with rigorous standards.

User Feedback and Market Trends Values

In their relentless pursuit of product excellence, they also keenly observe user experiences and market trends. VOCIC team constantly talks to therapists, caregivers and users to learn user demands and expectations. This ensures the continuous optimization of their products.

Flexible Supply Chain Network

With over a decade of experience in the global home care products industry, VOCIC has established strong collaborations with multiple express freight services. They are competent in delivering packages promptly through the most expedient and cost-effective methods.

Customer Service Guarantee

VOCIC offers thoughtful after-sales service. For products purchased through the VOCIC official website, they promise to provide:

Around -the-clock customer service. A hassle-free 30-day return policy. 1-5 years of quality assurance and support, varied on different products. Lifetime support service.

VOCIC's been providing home care and safety products for worldwide clients since 2013. They are actively recruiting distributors and local maintenance service providers to improve their support. Interested parties are welcome to contact them for collaboration discussions. VOCIC eagerly anticipates cooperating with you to become a home rehabilitation ally for the elderly and physically challenged.

Website: www.vocic.com

Contact: Michelle at business@vocic.com

