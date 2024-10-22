Vocodia Files Provisional Patent for AI-Powered Telephony Solution, Already in Licensing Discussions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocodia Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS: VHAI), a leader in AI-driven conversational platforms, has filed and published a provisional patent (US 2024/0340375 A1) for its groundbreaking AI-powered system designed to automate telephony-based interactions. The system uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) to manage real-time conversations between machines and humans, responding in under 10 milliseconds.

"This provisional patent marks a major advancement in AI communications," said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia. "We're poised to replace human agents in sales and customer service with AI that delivers fast, natural responses."

Vocodia is already in discussions with a potential partner to license and monetize this cutting-edge technology, further accelerating its market impact.

Key features include AI-driven call management, middleware for efficient data processing, real-time call logging, and omnichannel capabilities across telephony, SMS, email, and more. The platform is designed to streamline customer interactions and reduce operational costs for businesses.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

