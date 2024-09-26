Vocodia Holdings Welcomes John Tabacco as Chairman of Political and Media

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocodia (OTC PINK: VHAI), Vocodia Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of John Tabacco, a nationally recognized cable TV host, fintech innovator, and political strategist, as the Chairman of Political and Media. In this role, Mr. Tabacco will spearhead Vocodia's strategic initiatives aimed at monetizing the convergence of politics, digital media, and AI technology.

With extensive experience across fintech, blockchain, and political media, Mr. Tabacco is uniquely qualified to lead Vocodia's efforts to capture opportunities in political campaign spending and television advertising. By leveraging Vocodia's cutting-edge AI platform, he will drive innovative solutions for fundraising, media outreach, and advertising in the political arena.

"I am incredibly excited about the emerging opportunities for Vocodia at the intersection of political fundraising and media," said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia Holdings. "Adding a known innovator and entrepreneur, in both politics and digital media, like John Tabacco should signal that we are entering a new phase of growth and innovation. John's leadership in politics and media strategies, combined with his track record of building, growing, and exiting companies, along with our AI technology, will be an immediately accretive addition to our company's vision and shareholder value. We are now poised to connect AI, politics, and media in a massively disruptive way. The future of Vocodia is brighter than ever, and we are already yielding organic and growing results."

Mr. Tabacco is globally recognized for his thought leadership in the blockchain space and has been a key figure in fintech innovation. As a founding member and former Vice President of Technology at tZERO, Mr. Tabacco helped establish the Medici crypto ecosystem and holds multiple patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). His contributions to blockchain technology and his forward-thinking approach make him a powerful addition to the Vocodia team.

"For over 25 years, I have built, developed, and scaled companies that have collectively created over $500 million in value," said John Tabacco. "I have always focused on disrupting industries and driving innovation. My connections across national politics, media, and blockchain will allow me to implement disruptive technologies through Vocodia that will transform customer acquisition and media engagement."

In addition, Mr. Tabacco announced that Vocodia has recently completed successful pilot testing and market analysis, leading to the acquisition of its first major customer, which has committed to spending $2.4 million over the next 12 months on Vocodia's AI-driven solutions.

"I have not seen a better platform than Vocodia AI to implement the innovations I envision for media and politics," Mr. Tabacco added. "My compensation structure is heavily tied to Vocodia's success, with a significant portion tied to a $1 strike price. I am confident we will innovate, disrupt, monetize, and create substantial shareholder value."

About Vocodia

Vocodia specializes in delivering AI-driven call center solutions that improve customer engagement, reduce operational costs, and drive revenue. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, Vocodia enables organizations across various sectors to streamline their communication processes and boost their bottom line.

For more information, please visit https://vocodia.com/.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

