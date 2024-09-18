Vocodia Partners with Leading Political Super PACs to Revolutionize Fundraising Efforts

AI-Powered Call Center Technology Expected to Boost Donations and Enhance Campaign Efficiency

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocodia, a leader in generative AI for call centers, is excited to announce its engagement with prominent political Super PACs, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to transform fundraising efforts. This partnership positions Vocodia as a critical player in modern political fundraising, with its advanced AI agents facilitating seamless donor outreach and engagement.

As political fundraising grows increasingly competitive, these Super PACs are turning to Vocodia's AI-driven solutions to increase their fundraising success. By automating and optimizing donor communications, Vocodia's technology allows for more personalized, efficient outreach, ultimately driving higher donation rates. In return for its services, Vocodia will receive a percentage of the monies collected, aligning its success with that of its partners.

"This partnership with political Super PACs demonstrates the versatility and power of our AI technology. Our agents are not only increasing donation rates but also delivering the kind of personalized engagement that traditional methods can't match. We're thrilled to be helping these organizations reach new levels of fundraising success while streamlining their operations," said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia.

Vocodia's AI agents are designed to mimic natural human conversation, making them ideal for sensitive fundraising environments. The technology not only helps increase donor conversion rates but also provides real-time insights that allow Super PACs to fine-tune their strategies on the go.

About Vocodia

Vocodia specializes in delivering AI-driven call center solutions that improve customer engagement, reduce operational costs, and drive revenue. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, Vocodia enables organizations across various sectors to streamline their communication processes and boost their bottom line.

For more information, please visit https://vocodia.com/ or for Media Information contact Jeff Ramson, PCG Advisory, 646-863-6893, [email protected]. Investors can also call Vocodia's Investor Relations (IR) line, DISA, 24x7 at 650-789-6556 for inquiries.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

