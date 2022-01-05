VoCoVo brings industry first Wi-Fi-free voice communication technology to NRF 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retail communications specialist, VoCoVo, has today announced its attendance and exhibition at the National Retail Federation (NRF): Retail's Big Show on January 16-18, 2022. The UK market leader will be showcasing its Wi-Fi-free voice communication technology designed for improving in-store operational efficiencies and a seamless integration with smart devices through VoCoVo's open API.

A first of its kind in the US market, unlike other in-store technologies, VoCoVo does not put a strain nor depend on in-store Wi-Fi to facilitate communication, making it fully reliable for retail teams. Built around proven digital radio technology, VoCoVo's lightweight and hands-free wireless and secure solutions offer crystal clear audio, helping retailers improve employee communication and make better decisions that enhance customer experience and drive profitability. This technology has already been adopted by some of the largest names in retail including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Asda Walmart, A.S. Watson Group, and the Kingfisher Group.

Martyn Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, VoCoVo said: "Exhibiting at the NRF Big Retail Show is a great opportunity for us to showcase how we can bring the power of voice to America's beloved household brands. We use full-duplex technology because it allows voice data to flow simultaneously in both directions, without being distracted by dropouts or delays which is often experienced with Wi-Fi-reliant devices."

VoCoVo's voice communication devices include lightweight and intuitive headsets, call points and keypads. With a click of a button, staff can call for help, request inventory checks, product information and assistance at the tills, saving VoCoVo's current customer base nearly $198 million in efficiencies year on year. The headset also acts as a discreet way for retail employees to converse when facing a potentially dangerous situation in store.

NRF attendees are invited to the stand to see first-hand how seamless and intuitive it is to integrate VoCoVo's headsets to increasingly popular smart technologies and IoT devices. This includes an easy pairing with SHELFIE's smart camera which can be used to monitor retailers' inventory in real-time and instantly alert employees of potential theft. Using VoCoVo's open API, retailers can create truly connected in-store experiences that will drive customer loyalty and increase operational efficiencies.

VoCoVo has a proven record of successfully combatting the wide-spread problem of theft and loss across European stores as it provides teams with an immediate way to contact security or emergency services, helping to prevent any aggregation or theft. The demonstration at the show will be a timely one, following the recently published 2021 NRF Retail Security Survey which revealed that almost seven in 10 (69%) retail loss prevention and asset protection professionals said the pandemic has resulted in an increase in overall risk for their organization.

"VoCoVo's attendance at the show highlights our focus on expanding VoCoVo's operations in the US and follows the appointment of our US VP Sales, Joe Martin in September this year. We're very excited to be a part of the event, demonstrate the benefits of VoCoVo's devices, and make great connections with industry leaders," added Jones.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the benefits of VoCoVo's communication devices and view a demo are invited to visit booth 1504.

About VoCoVo

Established in 2016, VoCoVo enables businesses to release the power of voice. Currently used by 30 tier 1 global retailers and active in 6,000 stores with 83,000 users, VoCoVo's solutions drive actionable insights that empower retailers to improve employee communication and make better decisions that enhance customer experience and drive profitability.

Based in the Cotswolds, VoCoVo is growing fast with customers across the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada and America. In 2019 the company became a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award and a finalist in the Santander Growing Business of the Year Award. For more information visit: https://www.vocovo.com/

About SHELFIE:

SHELFIE is a business built by Lakeba. SHELFIE's deep learning technology automates audits and insights from shelves in physical retail environments. The system consists of an analytics platform, image capturing devices and reporting dashboards. https://shelfieretail.com/

