VOD Expands Resale Portfolio with Ribbon's Network Edge Orchestration Solutions

WESTFORD, Mass., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that VOD Communications, a value-added distributor of technology and converged communications solutions focusing on the enterprise, SMB and consumer markets in Southern Africa is adding Ribbon's Network Edge Orchestration, a hybrid Cloud/Edge solution, to its distribution portfolio.

"We built our portfolio with the intent to maximize the potential of the cloud for enterprises, and adding Ribbon's Network Edge Orchestration solutions was a natural fit," said Hanro Wentzel, Managing Director, VOD Communications. "By accessing these solutions, our customers will increase their ability to quickly mitigate any issues with their hosted Unified Communications and SIP Trunking deployments."

Ribbon's comprehensive Network Edge Orchestration solutions combines the award-winning, cloud-based EdgeView Service Control Center (SCC) and EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge™. EdgeView SCC provisions, configures and manages Intelligent Edge solutions at the customer premises and provides real-time visibility into performance and service quality while Intelligent Edge actively monitors, secures and optimizes QoS for voice, data and video traffic.

"VOD is a key distributor for us in the dynamic Southern Africa region and this announcement is a win-win," added David Hiscock, Ribbon's Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales. "We're confident that their customers will benefit from access to our Network Orchestration solution while VOD will further differentiate itself by including it in its suite of offers."

The Network Edge orchestration platform enables users to rapidly scale to meet market demand, reduce capital and operational costs and provide a high-quality customer experience that helps reduce customer churn. Based on sales data and projected churn, Ribbon estimates that there are more than 500,000 Intelligent Edge devices under management at this time.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

